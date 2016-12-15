$60-million repair of Ten Mile Slide to begin in 2017 

Last week's announcement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to commit $60 million in funding to stabilize the Ten Mile Slide area of Highway 99 is welcome news for those who live and travel in the area.

The ongoing problem with the area that is about 200 metres wide by 300 metres long is the shifting slide, which affects almost the entire side of the mountain.

"This is a pretty complex stretch of road and we've known for many, many years that the slide area moves and we've monitored that on a daily basis," said Jackie Tegart, MLA for Fraser-Nicola. "We definitely understand how important that road is to the region, and we've done lots of short-term fixes in the past."

The new remedy — work for which will begin in the spring of 2017 — involves placing about 400 soil anchors above the highway, plus a shear-resistant wall below the highway, and includes rebuilding the section of Highway 99 just north of Lillooet to make way for a paved road. The long-term work is scheduled for completion in 2018.

"I know this commitment wouldn't happen without a lot of confidence in the solution," said Tegart.

At the announcement, Xaxli'p First Nations Chief Darrell Bob welcomed the news.

"Xaxli'p welcomes the long overdue fix and remains cautiously optimistic that it will finally provide a solution to a problem that has stressed our region for over 30 years," he said. "Highway 99 is a lifeline to the entire area, and we hope it truly paves the way to a better future for all our communities."

In the meantime until permanent work is completed, the road will be stabilized enough to allow two lanes of traffic, and the current weight restriction will be removed.

The most recent activity was an accelerated slide a few months ago, which resulted in a full closure of Highway 99 for eight days. The highway reopened Oct. 5 but was limited to single-lane traffic.

Tegart said previous remedies included drilling and concrete insertion. She said the solution proved effective until the concrete broke down.

"The difficulty is it's a huge area," she said, then described what it's like to drive the Ten Mile stretch: "I grew up in the area and it's been there forever, but when you come to the dirt area and you know to slow down but you don't want to slow down too much — and you pray."