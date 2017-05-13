May 13, 2017 News » Whistler

Agencies teaming up for wildfire training exercise 

Whistler Fire Rescue Service, Blackcomb Helicopters and BC Wildfire service conduct mock exercise on May 17

PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORT MUNICIPALITY OF WHISTLER
As Whistler heads into wildfire season, an interagency training exercise will be held next week near the local heliport, the municipality confirmed.

On May 17, local firefighters will team up with representatives from Whistler Blackcomb, Blackcomb Helicopters and the BC Wildfire Service on a mock fire response in the forest behind the municipal heliport north of Emerald.

The exercise is meant to update wildfire training in the community and to "practice activation of operational guidelines" for the different participating agencies. The exercise will see a helicopter bucket draw water from nearby Green Lack, according to a release from the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

Each year, members from the Whistler Fire Rescue Service, responsible for responding to all fires they can access within municipal boundaries, meet with the BC Wildfire Service to bring their training up to date as needed.

A provincial agency, the BC Wildfire Service manages wildfires throughout B.C. that flare up on both Crown and private lands outside municipalities or regional districts.

