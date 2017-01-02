Arctic outflow warning issued for Whistler, Howe Sound 

Environment Canada has issued an arctic outflow warning for Whistler and Howe Sound, with strong winds expected throughout the day.

An arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. Interior will build southwards on Monday, Jan. 2, leading to wind chill values of around -20 Celsius expected tonight and tomorrow morning.

In Howe Sound, the federal agency predicts strong northerly winds of 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h today, expected to rise to 90km/h gusting this evening.

"Any outdoor activity exposes you to an increased risk of frostbite," the warning reads. "If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite. Be aware of the potential for falling branches or power lines."

The Whistler Community Services Society (WCSS) offers assistance to the homeless and underhoused in the community, and has stocked the fire hall, the Whistler Visitor Centre and its Spring Creek office with warm clothes, sleeping bags and blankets for those in need.

WCSS, in conjunction with the Squamish Helping Hands Society, also runs a Taxi Program that covers the cost to send people from Whistler to Squamish's emergency shelter. There is emergency such shelter within the resort.

For more information, contact WCSS at 604-932-0113.