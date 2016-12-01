December 01, 2016 A&E » Arts

Artist Chili Thom to be honoured with Audain show 

Beloved Whistler painter passed away aged 40

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY CATHRYN ATKINSON - Whistler favourite Artist Chili Thom's paintings will be on show at the Audain Art Museum next June, in a collaboration between Arts Whistler and the museum. The artist, who had been battling cancer, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
  • file photo by Cathryn Atkinson
The work of Whistler artist Chili Thom will go on show at the Audain Art Museum next summer in a special exhibition covering his life and career.

Thom, who had been suffering from cancer for over a year, passed away in hospital surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, Nov. 30. He was 40.

Pique will run a tribute to his life online and in the Dec. 8 issue.

Thom was known for his curvy and colourful landscapes and seascapes and was named Whistler's favourite artist in Pique's Best of Whistler poll for the 13th time in 2015.

"I would be absolutely honoured to have a show in Whistler! It would be an honour and a pleasure to show my favourite pieces in my favourite place," said Thom in an Arts Whistler release on Nov. 29. 

Thom moved to Montana last summer.

The show is a collaboration between the Audain and Arts Whistler.

The Audain's executive director Suzanne Greening says the exhibition will run for three weeks next June in the upstairs temporary exhibition space.

"We're pleased to provide a space to have this exhibition celebrating Chili Thom's work and his life," she says.

A committee composed of Thom's friends, along with representatives from the Audain and Arts Whistler, will organize the show.

Heather Paul, the chair of Arts Whistler, says the Audain has been "incredible."

"It took no time for them to bridge the community spirit that is making this happen," Paul says.

"They are definitely reflecting themselves as an extension of this community by agreeing to do it."

Paul says more information on the show will be announced in due time and to watch the Arts Whistler website for more details (www.artswhistler.com).

Quest University art gallery opens

Quest University Canada is opening a new art gallery in the lobby of its multipurpose room to display the work of its students.

The first show at the Quest Art Gallery is Art as Mechanism, featuring work by students in the artist-in-residence class, answering the question: "What does art do?"

There will be an opening night event at the gallery on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

As well, Quest's current Artist in Residence Alison Shields will be holding a Studio Conversation on her most recent project — travelling across Canada to interview artists in their studios and creating paintings that explore artists' workspace and their creative processes.

Yuletide Stories with Sea to Sky singers

Squamish's Sea to Sky singers are retelling Hans Christian Andersen's classic, "The Little Match Girl" — the story of a poor girl, who on New Year's Eve sees beautiful visions to lift her spirits.

Featuring dancers from Squamish Dance Centre, the multimedia performance also includes classic carols, original compositions by chorister Peach Akerhielm, and audience sing-alongs. Festive favourites from timeless books and movies round out the show.

There are two shows: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Both shows take place at St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Squamish.

Tickets are $15 for adults, seniors and students and free for children aged 12 and under.

For more information visit www.seatoskysingers.net.

