Arts Whistler announces this winter's live program 

Music and theatre are featured in the winter 2016/17 edition of Arts Whistler Live! series.

The series, formerly known as the Performance Series, offers 10 shows this winter and opens with blues band The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Other confirmed shows include Dufflebag Theatre — A Christmas Carol on Dec. 10, International Guitar Night on Jan. 26, Vancouver TheatreSports — Pants on Fire on Feb. 16, Juno-nominated singer Alysha Brilla on March 3, Vancouver band Lion, Bear, Fox on March 15, Monster Theatre's Midsummer Night's Dream on April 1, comedy sketch duo Peter n' Chris — The Mystery of the Hungry Heart Hotel on April 22, Vancouver's The BoomBooms on April 29, and flamenco dancers La Tarara on May 6.

"We're really excited about this year's line up," said Arts Whistler Executive Director, Maureen Douglas, in a release.

"There's so much talent packed into this 10-show series, offering the local community access to the kind of diverse live performances you find in larger urban centres. Arts Whistler Live! makes for a great date night, a family outing, or unforgettable music experience shared with friends."

Arts Whistler confirmed that the Shakespeare screenings from London's Shakespeare's Globe Theatre would not be returning, citing lack of audience uptake in the series.

The organization also confirmed the renaming of Bizarre Bazaar, the resort annual Christmas Market, to Arts Whistler's Holiday Market. It takes place on Nov. 26 and 27 at the Whistler Conference Centre.

Richard Van Camp cancels WWF appearance

Canadian author Richard Van Camp has cancelled his appearance at this year's Whistler Writers Festival (WWF) due to a family emergency.

Van Camp was schedule to participated in four workshops during the festival, which runs from Oct. 13 to 16, as well as take part in the Authors in the Schools presentation for regional students.

He was featured in last week's Pique, prior to his cancellation.

Quest University artist-in-residence open house

Composer Joi Freed-Garrod, Quest University Canada's current artist-in-residence, is holding an open house.

The artist and academic will explore sounds and textural prompts about composing in a room filled with acoustic sources.

The open studio is free to the public and takes place at the academic building, first floor room 111, on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. The university is located in Squamish.