January 17, 2017 News » Sea to Sky

Avalanche warning in effect for Sea to Sky 

A rainfall warning was also issued Tuesday for Howe Sound

By
click to enlarge AVALANCHE CANADA SCREENSHOT
  • Avalanche Canada Screenshot

An avalanche warning has been issued for the Sea to Sky, and Avalanche Canada is advising skiers and riders to avoid challenging terrain.

"Big changes are hard on the snowpack and can give surprising results," read the alert, which was first issued Monday and, at press time, will remain in effect through 2 p.m. Tuesday. The danger rating is high for both the alpine and treeline, and travel is not recommended in avalanche terrain. "Rein in your terrain use and stick to simple terrain with no consequence."

Avalanche Canada also reported "a few small loose wet avalanches" on steep south-facing aspects from this past weekend.

A rainfall warning was also issued for Howe Sound today, with a series of mild Pacific storms predicted to bring between 75 and 100 millimetres of rain by Wednesday morning. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, Environment Canada said.

A collision this morning 10 km south of Whistler has slowed Highway 99 down to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC. Delays are expected.

Another accident north of Daisy Lake Road has blocked the right lane of Highway 99. Expect delays.

Meanwhile, avalanche control 50 km north of Pemberton at Duffey Lake will take place today between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Weather Warnings

More Sea to Sky »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

January 15, 2017

New year, new you

New year, new you

With the dawn of a new year comes the resolutions. Sure, but if you want to change or tweak your life, your habits, or pledge to eat more kale, there are ways to help you succeed. More.

Sports

January 12, 2017

Peiffer strong at U.S. Nationals

Peiffer strong at U.S. Nationals

Local Nordic skiers enjoy encouraging start to season More.

Opinion

January 12, 2017

Following the money

Following the money

More.

A&E

January 12, 2017

Chill times and warm laughs with Snowed In Comedy Tour

Chill times and warm laughs with Snowed In Comedy Tour

The popular annual stand-up show returns to Whistler for laughter and powder time More.

Food & Drink

January 12, 2017

WB flexing its fine-dining muscle with Winemaker Apr&egrave;s series

WB flexing its fine-dining muscle with Winemaker Après series

Also: Wizard Grill opens for family dinner service with revamped pizza menu More.

Events

Fridays, Saturdays, 10 p.m.

All Love No Club

All Love No Club

@ Brandy's at The Keg
DJ Tim Livingstone and guests keep the locals' vibe upbeat and the party rolling until... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation