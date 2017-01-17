Avalanche warning in effect for Sea to Sky 

An avalanche warning has been issued for the Sea to Sky, and Avalanche Canada is advising skiers and riders to avoid challenging terrain.

"Big changes are hard on the snowpack and can give surprising results," read the alert, which was first issued Monday and, at press time, will remain in effect through 2 p.m. Tuesday. The danger rating is high for both the alpine and treeline, and travel is not recommended in avalanche terrain. "Rein in your terrain use and stick to simple terrain with no consequence."

Avalanche Canada also reported "a few small loose wet avalanches" on steep south-facing aspects from this past weekend.

A rainfall warning was also issued for Howe Sound today, with a series of mild Pacific storms predicted to bring between 75 and 100 millimetres of rain by Wednesday morning. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, Environment Canada said.

A collision this morning 10 km south of Whistler has slowed Highway 99 down to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC. Delays are expected.

Another accident north of Daisy Lake Road has blocked the right lane of Highway 99. Expect delays.

Meanwhile, avalanche control 50 km north of Pemberton at Duffey Lake will take place today between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.