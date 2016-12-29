Best of Whistler 2016: Health and wellness 

Best spa/best massage facility: Scandinave Spa

Is there anything those Scandinavians don't do just a little bit better than everyone else?

They've certainly got the spa and massage game nailed down.

The pristine location in Mons is a prime spot for some rest and relaxation, being just a stone's throw from Whistler Village while maintaining an atmosphere of serenity.

In addition to the Scandinavian baths, a wide variety of massages like Swedish, deep tissue, Thai yoga and registered massage therapy are all available on-site.

The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge and Be Beauty Spa and Tanning Lounge were the runners-up for best spa while Peak Performance Physiotherapy and The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge rounded out the best massage facility category.

Best chiropractic facility: Whistler Chiropractic

Dr. Keith Ray and the team at Whistler Chiropractic want to see you, but not in the office.

Ideally, Dr. Ray, Dr. Jacqueline Brusset or Dr. Patrick Shuen will give you a wave on the slopes, but if they can help with an injury that keeps you from being there, they'd like to lend a hand.

Ray says that zest for the outdoors is palpable within their walls, and helps create the connection between chiropractor and patient.

"We're grateful to just get to live and work in Whistler. It's an awesome place filled with so many great people," he says. "We're excited because we're going into our 20th year and it looks like it could be the best year yet.

"We share the same stoke for this community as everybody else and we're all trying to do the same thing and make it as fun as possible. Being healthy is part of that."

Reflecting on the year, the highlight for Ray was allowing patients to stay active.

"The summer was fantastic weather for mountain biking and we're just keeping our patients healthy to enjoy the Whistler lifestyle and do what they want to do."

Village Centre Chiropractic & Massage took second and Blue Highways Massage Clinic and Spa was third.

Best physiotherapy facility: Peak Performance Physiotherapy

These people aren't keen to rest on their laurels.

Though the office is busy enough on a day-to-day basis, Peak Performance's specialists engage in their share of extracurricular activities to constantly improve.

Owner and physiotherapist Allison McLean says all team members are committed to learning more about their trade, with McLean herself adding a certificate of vestibular rehabilitation from Emory University to her collection.

"Being a physio in Whistler, you're never bored," she says. "We just keep getting better and we just keep specializing."

Peak Performance serves as the official physiotherapy practice for Crankworx competitors and this year partnered with Complete Concussion Management to help better treat patients with head injuries. As well, Peak Performance brought in a shockwave machine to help with a number of ailments, but most commonly tendinopathy patients, which keeps them from having to make the drive to Vancouver.

Back in Action Physiotherapy took second while Whistler Physiotherapy was third.

Best medical clinic: Whistler Medical Clinic

Whistler Medical Clinic has humble beginnings in a Creekside trailer, but the practice has survived to become the longest-running one in the resort.

Located in Whistler Village, Whistler Medical Clinic now has five family doctors and offers onsite X-ray, imaging, laboratory and acute care services.

The clinic tends to dominate this category and has done so again this year.

Manager Jocelyn Dean said the clinic had some changes in 2016, including new flooring and a new exam room while a new partner, Dr. Laura Malley, was added after the retirement of Dr. Rob Burgess.

"It's awesome that people think highly of us and our efforts," Dean says.

Coast Medical Clinic took second and Northlands Medical Clinic was third.

Best dental practice: Creekside Dental

When it comes to keeping their teeth snow white, Whistlerites head down to Creekside Dental, which emerged as the winner once again in the day-to-day whirlwind of oral care. Office manager Marjorie Ordona says it's gratifying to know that they're continuing to do it right.

"(We're going) full steam ahead," she says. "I don't even know how we do it sometimes but we do it with a smile on our face."

The core crew has remained fairly consistent down at Franz's Trail and having that foundation has helped provide patients with familiar faces appointment in and appointment out. Ordona credits everyone involved with the practice's success.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: it's our team and it's our patients. We're so honoured to be in a community like this," Ordona says.

Whistler Dental scored a second-place finish while Whistler Smiles took third.

Best hair salon: Elevation Hair Studio

Now that Elevation Hair Studio is atop the list, it's eager to stay there.

The Whistler Village studio was first boosted to the top in 2014 after years of chipping away. These days, it's the runaway winner in the category.

Manager Rhiannon Rogers says the growth over the last two years has been massive, as the team has doubled in size. As a result, the studio has extended its hours and has been able to better serve the community.

"We've grown so much this year in client base as well as staff, so it's really amazing to get that award again from everyone in the community," she says. "We've got some amazing clients and we adore them."

With a solid base on Lorimer Road, Rogers says the space they're in has allowed them to build like they have in the past two years.

Farfalla Hair & Esthetics placed second, with The Loft third.

Best yoga/pilates studio: YYoga NeoWhistler

The nation's largest yoga company finds itself nestled into Function Junction.

YYoga, which also has locations in Vancouver and Toronto, has found itself in the top three in the past three polls but now downward dogged itself upward.

The Whistler location offers power, flow and hot options for yogis of all stripes.

Centre manager Crystal Borrelli explains the quality instructors as well as a deep connection with students has helped the studio keep people coming back.

"My focus has always been community and building a strong foundation of community. I'm thrilled to hear and it's just a confirmation that it's working," she says with a laugh.

Aside from being the lone studio in the resort to offer hot yoga, Borrelli said the new winter schedule in January is slated to include a Saje Aromatherapy Yin class with diffusers of Saje Wellness essential oils.

"Teachers will have spritzers to put around the room and also will offer students oils for their necks," she says. "I'm really excited about that new class being on our schedule."

Yama Yoga, which closed this year, was a close second and Lululemon took third.

