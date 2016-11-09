Bike thieves caught in the act in Whistler 

A pair of alleged bike thieves were caught red-handed this week.

Just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 1, a member of the public called police to report the theft of two bicycles from the 4800 block of Painted Cliff Road after he had "interrupted two males stealing the bikes," according to RCMP. The caller told officers the suspects fled the scene after being spotted.

After patrolling the area, Mounties were able to locate and arrest the suspects, both Vancouver residents. They now face charges of theft, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a controlled substance.

Woman wanted in shoplifting case

A woman who posed as the long arm of the law for Halloween has so far eluded justice after she allegedly shoplifted $150 worth of merchandise from a village store.

The report came into police on Oct. 31 from a store in the 4200 block of Mountain Square. A woman dressed in a police hat reportedly came into the store and left without paying. She's described as being Asian, five feet tall, with dyed orange hair, and was wearing a black leather jacket and dark Roots sweatpants along with the cop hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Drunk driver hits hydro pole, knocks power out

A 28-year-old Whistler man was arrested for drunk driving last week after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, Whistler RCMP received the report of an accident in the area of Old Gravel Road and Alta Lake Road. The vehicle reportedly went off the road before striking a tree and hydro pole. As a result, power was out in Function Junction for a couple hours.

The driver was not injured in the crash. He was arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited, police said.

Local police were kept busy with impaired drivers this week. Between the night of Nov. 4 and 1 a.m. Nov. 7, Mounties were involved in a seven impaired driving investigations. In all, one 12-hour, one 24-hour, two three-day and three 90-day driving prohibitions were issued, according to police.

Police seize cocaine from four different groups in 30 minutes

It was high time for drug use this week after police caught four different groups in possession of cocaine in a half-hour span.

Between the hours of 1:33 and 2:07 a.m. on Nov. 4, officers on foot patrol observed four different parties in the 4300 block of Main Street either in possession or consuming cocaine, police said. The drugs were seized for destruction.

Man with Halloween hangover sleeps it off at police station

A Halloween reveller apparently had too much to drink this week after police found him passed out and unable to care for himself.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, Mounties discovered the male near a bus stop on Highway 99 at Alta Lake Road. He was unable to provide officers with his address "due to his level of intoxication," police said, and was subsequently examined by paramedics. He was then transported to cells where was held until sober.