Chamber of Commerce board welcomes Hedderson; Walterhouse takes over as chair 

No timetable for CEO's return to work

The Whistler Chamber of Commerce board of directors has a new member, with Colin Hedderson from the Aava Hotel joining the team, and incumbent member Theresa Walterhouse appointed as the board chair for the next term.

There were four positions open on the board, with three incumbents re-elected as Hedderson joined the board.

Former chair Grant Cousar now slips into his role as past chair.

The board will continue to play a vital role in the community, Cousar said, as they have had great success in moving forward with a vision to build on programs such as the Whistler Experience program.

"We've had a tremendous six years in the community and we're just really seeing that our successes are paying off," he said.

In an email, Walterhouse said: "I am very excited to take on the role and to have the support of the board and the business community. During my six years on the board, I have had the opportunity to work with our last three board chairs, Kendra Mazzei, Sue Adams and most recently Grant Cousar. The Chamber has benefited from their leadership, the commitment of all of our board members over the years and a fantastic staff. It is an honour and privilege to carry on their legacy, work with such a great team, and to serve our members and community."

As Cousar stated a few weeks ago, Danny Tuff, the award-winning Newfoundland entrepreneur who took over in September as CEO of the Whistler Chamber of Commerce, is on a medical leave and there is no timetable for his return. Cousar is serving as interim CEO.

