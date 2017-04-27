Chance the Rapper, Muse, and A Tribe Called Quest headline the 2017 Pemberton Music Festival 

Chance the Rapper, Muse, and A Tribe Called Quest are headlining the 2017 Pemberton Music Festival.

The following acts have also been announced for the festival, including Major Lazer; Haim; Run The Jewels; Marshmello; Diplo; Big Sean; Ween; Alesso Logic; Tegan & Sara; Mgmt; Future Islands; Zeds Dead; Migos; Carnage; Lil Uzi Vert; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; Slightly Stoopid; Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals; Griz, Nelly, Rebellion; Lil Yachty; Deorro; A Tribe Called Red; Majid Jordan; Local Natives; Khalid; Eagles Of Death Metal; The Avalanches; Bob Moses; July Talk; Joey Bada$$; 6lack; Amine; Thundercat; Cashmere Cat; Shovels & Rope; The Rural Alberta Advantage; Noname; Broods; Son Real; K.Flay; Grandtheft; Roy Woods; Mr. Carmack; Current Swell; Hamilton Leithauser; Denzel Curry; Lecrae; Said the Whale; Pup; Giraffage; Pvris, Boyfriend; Dirty Radio; Tennyson; Marcus King Band; Kilo Kish; Tasha the Amazon; A. Chal; and Hundred Waters.

Organizers confirmed that the Pemberton Comedy Stage is not returning in 2017, but hope to have comedy at future festivals.

The Pemberton Music Festival takes place from July 13 to 16.

Early bird tickets are already sold out.

A limited supply of advance tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. Pacific time at www.pembertonmusicfestival.com. After that, Regular tickets start at $369.

For more information on tickets, performers, camping and transportation visit www.pembertonmusicfestival.com.

For more, including an interview with the organizer of the HUKA festival, A.J. Niland, pick up a copy of next week's Pique Newsmagazine or visit www.piquenewsmagazine.com on Thursday, May 4.