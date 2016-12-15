Chili Thom memorials in Whistler, Squamish 

Celebrate the life of painter Chili Thom at a memorial tribute at The Roundhouse on Whistler Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Thom passed away from cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Organizers request no black be worn at the event. This is a $30 ticketed event that includes the ride up the mountain and tapas. Tickets are available at chilithom.tickit.ca. No tickets will be sold at the event.

The Squamish Valley Artists Society, and the Squamish Arts Council (SAC) are holding a "Glow in the Heart" memorial for Thom — a former Brackendale resident — at his ocean mural on Cleveland Avenue and Main Street, across from the Howe Sound Inn, on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. With glow–in-the-dark painting and stories about Thom. Warm-up will be provided at the SAC building.

A Christmas Carol, with Short Skirt

Charles Dickens' classical tale A Christmas Carol is getting a dramatic reading by Whistler's Short Skirt Theatre Company.

All the ghosts, misers and Tiny Tims you can shout "Humbug!" at.

It takes place at the Whistler Public Library on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is a non-perishable item for the Whistler Food Bank.

Real carols at Summit Lodge, Fairmont

If you like your "Little Drummer Boy" followed by "The Twelve Days of Christmas," Whistler Children's Chorus and the Whistler Singers are having a busy holiday season, with carolling performances around the resort.

Both groups are carolling at the Summit Lodge on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

And guitar group Chicks with Picks are joining Whistler Singers in the Macdonald Ballroom of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

All in the Mix art show at the MYAC

A fusion of mixed media using acrylic, plaster, oil, ink, resin and concrete is on show in Arts Whistler's latest exhibit at The Gallery at the Maury Young Arts Centre.

All in the Mix shows work by artists Charly Mithrush, Donna Stewart and Lore Schmidts.

It is on at the gallery from now until Jan. 8.

For more information on the show visit artswhistler.com.

BAG Artisan Christmas Market

Haven't finished shopping yet?The Brackendale Art Gallery's Artisan Christmas Market takes place on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be sales of ginger loaf and mulled cider with proceeds going to the Squamish Food Bank.

Admission is free.

Whistler Athletes' Centre commissions art by Ski Heaven

The Whistler Athletes' Centre Lodge is partnering with Whistler's Ski Heaven, which makes unique decorative art with recycled skis and snowboards, to decorate 82 rooms at the lodge.

Ski Heaven is creating three different designs — a snowflake, a wildflower, and an Inukshuk. The entire project will divert over 500 pounds of solid waste from the landfill, said Randi Kruse of Ski Heaven in a release.