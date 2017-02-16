February 16, 2017 News » Whistler

Chris Quinlan steps into Local Whistler venture 

Movement sparks consumers to buy local

By
The LocalWhistler.com website is now under the direction of longtime Whistlerite Chris Quinlan, who plans to use community stories to engage readers and prompt them to buy within the Sea to Sky corridor.
  • screengrab
  • think local The LocalWhistler.com website is now under the direction of longtime Whistlerite Chris Quinlan, who plans to use community stories to engage readers and prompt them to buy within the Sea to Sky corridor.

Chris Quinlan has taken over Local Whistler and will target not only local businesses and products, but also those within the entire Sea to Sky corridor.

Local Whistler was launched in 2014 by Moselle Dibdin, who recently left the area for Canmore, Alta., because — as Quinlan said — she couldn't secure long-term housing.

Quinlan, who has lived in the area for more than 25 years, said he's been at the helm of Local Whistler for just a few weeks, but will use his experience as the manager of the Whistler Farmers Market to move forward.

"I really looked into what Local Whistler was doing and I'm looking into providing some local stories and experience on the website — and then move those through on the social media side of things as well," he said. "We're definitely going to use the Facebook page to drive awareness of the website."

Quinlan said the Local Whistler website will be updated with a fresh look soon, and will feature stories on and by locals to engage readers, adding that boosting the business in the entire corridor is key.

"To me that's the goal, to keep that growing. And we've been able to experience that with the farmers' market. But you can't just do that by saying: 'Here's a directory, go to local businesses.' So you need to provide a reason for people to continue following the social media and also a reason for them to actually go to the website. That's where the stories will come in," he said.

"We found so much that social media drives people to traditional websites so we'll actually be integrating our social media feed into our website, constantly updated."

And in Whistler, it's a balancing act.

"It's still a lifestyle thing," said Quinlan. "I have conversations every time I'm on the chairlift: How do you get here? How do you manage to live here? It's all about being able to enjoy this lifestyle. I think Local Whistler will be able to tell those stories."

For more information, go to localwhistler.com.

