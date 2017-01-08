January 08, 2017 News » Sea to Sky

Cold snap prompts weather warnings for Whistler, Howe Sound 

Fifteen centimetres of snow, high winds in the forecast

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF TOURISM WHISTLER
  • Photo courtesy of Tourism Whistler

A Pacific cold front has prompted weather warnings for Whistler and Howe Sound on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning this morning for the area stretching between Whistler and Squamish. Fifteen centimeres of snow are expected to fall near Squamish by Monday.

The federal agency warns of sudden changes in weather that could result in hazardous road conditions and urged the public to adjust their driving as needed. Visibility may be "suddenly reduced" during periods of heavy snow, the alert read.

A wind warning is also in effect Sunday for Howe Sound with the approaching frontal system bringing strong northerly winds of up to 70km/h over the southern sections of the sound. The winds are expected to die down late this afternoon.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the alert read. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

Drive BC is reporting no major traffic incidents in the Sea to Sky at press time. Stay up to date with alerts and forecasts at www.weather.gc.ca.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Weather Warnings, Traffic

More Sea to Sky »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

January 8, 2017

2016 Year in Review

2016 Year in Review

More.

Sports

January 5, 2017

Duncan on the comeback trail

Duncan on the comeback trail

Ski-cross racer credits recovery time for strong start to 2016-17 More.

Opinion

January 5, 2017

Make the 150th celebration transformative

Make the 150th celebration transformative

More.

A&E

January 6, 2017

Deep Winter pits six top international photographers against the elements

Deep Winter pits six top international photographers against the elements

Israeli Guy Fattal returns for second crack at King of Storms title More.

Food & Drink

January 5, 2017

VIU students making their mark in Fairmont kitchen

VIU students making their mark in Fairmont kitchen

Three young chefs have earned apprenticeships at hotel following co-op placement More.

Events

Thursdays, 10 p.m.

Funk Night at Brandy's

Funk Night at Brandy's

@ Brandy's at The Keg
DJs Canosis and friends drop all the funk, nu-funk, soul, rare groove and old-school smooth... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation