Cold snap prompts weather warnings for Whistler, Howe Sound 

A Pacific cold front has prompted weather warnings for Whistler and Howe Sound on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning this morning for the area stretching between Whistler and Squamish. Fifteen centimeres of snow are expected to fall near Squamish by Monday.

The federal agency warns of sudden changes in weather that could result in hazardous road conditions and urged the public to adjust their driving as needed. Visibility may be "suddenly reduced" during periods of heavy snow, the alert read.

A wind warning is also in effect Sunday for Howe Sound with the approaching frontal system bringing strong northerly winds of up to 70km/h over the southern sections of the sound. The winds are expected to die down late this afternoon.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the alert read. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

Drive BC is reporting no major traffic incidents in the Sea to Sky at press time. Stay up to date with alerts and forecasts at www.weather.gc.ca.