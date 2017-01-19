The Pemberton Music Festival Community Fund (PMFCF) committee announced Thursday, Jan. 12 the 16 local recipients who will receive funding grants. The grants were derived from a portion of proceeds from the sale of each ticket from the 2016 festival.

The announcement from the Village of Pemberton was made in conjunction with founder and producer of the festival, HUKA Entertainment.

"The communities of Pemberton and Lil'wat Nation have been integral to the success of the Pemberton Music Festival," said A.J. Niland, founder and chairman of HUKA Entertainment. "One of the most rewarding aspects of the festival is being able to reciprocate that support and show our appreciation to this great community."

The total monies granted in total or per program was not announced by HUKA. In 2016, community groups shared $100,000.

The recipients of the PMFCF awards and their programs or initiatives are:

Lil'wat Nation: Cultural Enrichment Program & Anti-Bullying Day; Lil'wat Kwezan'tsut Rediscovery Society: Summer Cultural Camp; Pemberton Canoe Association: Flat-water outrigger equipment; Pemberton Farmers Market: Nutritional Coupon Program; Pemberton Fire Fighters Association: Cold Smoke Building Training Facility; Pemberton Gymnastics: Gymnastics Equipment; Pemberton Lions Activities Society: Outdoor Recreation Area project; Pemberton Multicultural Network: Garden Plot Expansion and Canning & Preserving program; Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: First Aid Packs & Program Leader Jerseys; Pemberton Valley Seniors Society: Men's Shed Project; Sea to Sky Community Services — Pemberton Food Bank: Milk & Meat Coupon Program; Signal Hill Elementary School: Breakfast & Lunch Program; Southern Stl'atl'imx Health Society: Feeding People, Feeding Communities Program; Stewardship Pemberton: Feasting for Change Program; Xet'olcaw Community School: Agricultural Initiative Program — Community Garden.

Whistler Photographer Hogue up for first X Games Gold in Action sports

Whistler-based photographer Erin Hogue is one of six finalists in the inaugural X Games Zoom Photography Contest.

Hogue's photo of skier Chris Benchetier, shot in Whistler, along with five images shot by the other competitors, can be voted for online by viewers at xgames.com/zoom.

Voting opened on Wednesday Jan.18 and runs until Saturday, Jan. 28, running in conjunction with X Games Aspen.

The winner of the fan vote will receive $10,000 and the first X Games gold medal for action sports photography.

In a release, Hogue said of her photo: "(It was) one of the best days in the Whistler backcountry last winter: dry, deep snow, bluebird conditions and low avvy danger. I was working with another crew when I noticed Chris setting up this feature in the same zone. Since Chris didn't have a photographer with him, his crew asked if I had a few minutes to shoot it. Finding an angle was tricky because Chris was filming a GoPro, skate-style edit, so his filmer was right next to him the whole time. It took a couple tries, but in the end it all worked out."

Eagle Festival with music

The Brackendale Art Gallery's annual Eagle Festival is holding a celebration with music performances through the day and a show of the works of photographer Tim Cyr and Visuals, the Squamish Valley art group.

The Celebration of Eagles runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Performers include Shone Harcourt, Kostaman, Anne and Mario Iacovone, Sofie Hill and Maya Tomes, and The Shifters.

There will also be beer tasting from Howe Sound Brewing and A Frame Brewing Company.

The following day, Sunday, Jan. 22, author and former CIA officer Graham Fuller is presenting Ecoviolence: Its Role in Life and Fiction — Lessons from Standing Rock. The talk begins at 7 p.m., admission by donation.

- With files by Lynn Mitges