September 25, 2016 News » Whistler

Cops for Cancer rolls through Whistler 

Annual cycling tour has raised over $300,000 for pediatric cancer research

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRANDON BARRETT - RIDING FOR A REASON Whistler RCMP Sgt. Rob Knapton, top right, presents a plaque to Marketplace IGA as the other riders participating in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast look on.
  • Photo by Brandon Barrett
  • RIDING FOR A REASON Whistler RCMP Sgt. Rob Knapton, top right, presents a plaque to Marketplace IGA as the other riders participating in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast look on.

Whistler RCMP Sgt. Rob Knapton was a little sore after the latest leg of the Cops for Cancer cycling tour, which raises money for pediatric cancer research.

“But really it’s inconsequential compared to what some of these kids have to go through when they’re battling cancer,” he said. “It’s well worth it for us.”

Knapton joined 33 other officers and first responders from across the Lower Mainland on the soggy Sunday morning ride from Squamish to Whistler, the latest stop on the Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast, running Sept. 21 to 29.

Cops for Cancer is an annual event that sees over 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel brave the tricky terrain and challenging conditions as they cycle up to two weeks across Vancouver Island, Northern B.C., the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley.

The group, which counts personnel from the Vancouver and West Vancouver police departments, BC Sheriff Services, the RCMP, and BC Ambulance, has so far raised over $300,000 for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes, a summer camp for children and teens affected by cancer. Each rider has to raise a minimum of $6,000; the top earner this year was a paramedic who garnered over $18,000 in donations. The group expects to hit the $400,000 mark by the time the tour ends.

“It’s about fundraising, but it’s also about raising awareness of pediatric cancer research, cancer prevention and just really encouraging people to do what they can so kids don’t have to live with cancer,” explained Const. Jeff Palmer with the West Vancouver PD.

“It’s a special thing to be apart of,” he added. “It can be pretty emotional at times because you’re meeting families who are facing the battle of their lives.

“When you’re facing that fight of your life, it can mean a lot for people to know there is a community effort that is with you and supporting you.”

Knapton said the tour wouldn’t be possible without the support of local organizations like Whistler Blackcomb, which donated overnight accommodation to the riders, and the Marketplace IGA, which provided bagged lunches.

“It’s awesome to be apart of a team like this that is working hard for such a good cause,” he said.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/tourdecoast.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of RCMP

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

September 25, 2016

Getting there in the end

Getting there in the end

Hours after the first competitors cross the finish line come the athletes at the end of the pack: They're not as fast, but they still get it done More.

Sports

September 22, 2016

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Young downhiller captures world title and World Championships wins More.

Opinion

September 22, 2016

Put the pieces together

Put the pieces together

More.

A&E

September 22, 2016

The Manboys grow up

The Manboys grow up

A feature film for seven Whistler buddies and snowboarders extraordinaire More.

Food & Drink

September 22, 2016

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Michele Bush and her Spring Roll Van delight the taste buds of Savary Island More.

Events

Saturdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Family Together Time

Family Together Time

@ Whistler Public Library
A parent-directed hour with board games, crafts and a story corner with felt puppets. A... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation