September 15, 2016

Cougar sighting near Function 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY BEN HAGGAR - on alert Cougar sightings have been reported in the Function Junction area as of late. Pictured is a cougar seen in the Cheakamus area last May.
  • File Photo by ben haggar
  • on alert Cougar sightings have been reported in the Function Junction area as of late. Pictured is a cougar seen in the Cheakamus area last May.

A cougar was reportedly spotted on a mountain bike trail close to Function Junction on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) received the report around lunch time of a large cat on the Lord of the Squirrel trail.

"We had an officer that responded, patrolled the area, talked with a bunch of hikers there and looked for any signs that there may be a carcass there, but (he) did not see any signs of a cougar," explained conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel.

The COS hasn't received any other recent cougar sighting reports, although there was a pair of close encounters in May on the Yummy Numby and Micro Climate bike trails on Blackcomb Mountain.

The best strategy for warding off a cougar, according to the COS, is to make yourself as tall as possible, be loud and throw things in the cat's direction. Avoid crouching or turning your back, and keep small pets and children close by.

For more safety tips, visit www.wildsafebc.com.

Wildlife sightings can be reported to the Conservation Officer Service's RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

