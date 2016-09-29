Creative 5 Eclectic cabaret returns to Whistler after two years, headlined by rapper, singer, harmonica-playing keyboardist, poet and all-round bon vivant C.R. Avery.

This is the launch of Avery's tour with his five-piece band to promote their album, All the Angels Didn't Scare Me.

Host Stephen Vogler will open the cabaret with a spoken-word and live music set with members of his band, Some Assembly Required.

Creative 5 Eclectic takes place at the Garibaldi Lift Company (GLC) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance at the GLC and at www.whistlerblackcomb.com and $15 at the door.

WFF presents short film challenge

The Whistler Film Festival (WFF), in association with Canon Canada, is presenting the inaugural Hi5 Short Film Challenge for British Columbian filmmakers.

Five finalists will be selected to produce a five-minute short film shot in five days with a Canon camera.

The final films will premiere online on Nov. 28 on the WFF YouTube channel and will be judged on quality, creativity, originality and the number of likes by fans.

The five will also be screened at WFF's Shortwork Showcase, with the winner revealed and shown prior to the closing gala film on Dec. 4.

The winner will receive a C100 MkII Canon Camera valued at $6,800. Application deadline is Oct. 11 at www.whistlerfilmfestival.com. WFF runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

New haunted house location wanted

The organizers of Whistler's annual Haunted House is looking for a new location to hold their Halloween event in its fourth year.

In a release, organizers said: "We are a community-created haunted house and we are driven by a love for it all. It is safe, organized and truly fun for all."

Props, decorations and costumed actors will be supplied.

The haunted house will take six to seven days to set up, followed by a four-night event and a four- or five-day dismantle. The house would be needed from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, and would be insured and inspected by the fire service.

Funds raised by the $10 entry fee will be given to a local charity.

For more information and to contact organizers, visit www.facebook.com/whistlerhauntedhouse.

BC Culture Days this weekend

BC Culture Days on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 is an opportunity to explore the inaugural Cultural Connector pathway celebration.

Whistler's six key cultural venues connected by the trail, which runs through the village, are open to visitors, including the Audain Art Museum, the Maury Young Arts Centre, Whistler Public Library, the Whistler Museum and the Lost Lake PassivHaus.

The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre is offering half price entries for the family rate, $19.50 for two adults and two children.

For more information, visit www.artswhistler.com.