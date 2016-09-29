September 29, 2016 A&E » Arts

Creative 5 Eclectic cabaret returns 

Arts news: WFF announces short film challenge; haunted house location wanted; BC Culture Days

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED - C.R. Avery The Vancouver musician is headlining Creative 5 Eclectic at the Garibaldi Lift Company. The cabaret returns for the first time in two years.
  • PHOTO submitted
  • C.R. Avery The Vancouver musician is headlining Creative 5 Eclectic at the Garibaldi Lift Company. The cabaret returns for the first time in two years.

Creative 5 Eclectic cabaret returns to Whistler after two years, headlined by rapper, singer, harmonica-playing keyboardist, poet and all-round bon vivant C.R. Avery.

This is the launch of Avery's tour with his five-piece band to promote their album, All the Angels Didn't Scare Me.

Host Stephen Vogler will open the cabaret with a spoken-word and live music set with members of his band, Some Assembly Required.

Creative 5 Eclectic takes place at the Garibaldi Lift Company (GLC) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance at the GLC and at www.whistlerblackcomb.com and $15 at the door.

WFF presents short film challenge

The Whistler Film Festival (WFF), in association with Canon Canada, is presenting the inaugural Hi5 Short Film Challenge for British Columbian filmmakers.

Five finalists will be selected to produce a five-minute short film shot in five days with a Canon camera.

The final films will premiere online on Nov. 28 on the WFF YouTube channel and will be judged on quality, creativity, originality and the number of likes by fans.

The five will also be screened at WFF's Shortwork Showcase, with the winner revealed and shown prior to the closing gala film on Dec. 4.

The winner will receive a C100 MkII Canon Camera valued at $6,800. Application deadline is Oct. 11 at www.whistlerfilmfestival.com. WFF runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

New haunted house location wanted

The organizers of Whistler's annual Haunted House is looking for a new location to hold their Halloween event in its fourth year.

In a release, organizers said: "We are a community-created haunted house and we are driven by a love for it all. It is safe, organized and truly fun for all."

Props, decorations and costumed actors will be supplied.

The haunted house will take six to seven days to set up, followed by a four-night event and a four- or five-day dismantle. The house would be needed from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, and would be insured and inspected by the fire service.

Funds raised by the $10 entry fee will be given to a local charity.

For more information and to contact organizers, visit www.facebook.com/whistlerhauntedhouse.

BC Culture Days this weekend

BC Culture Days on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 is an opportunity to explore the inaugural Cultural Connector pathway celebration.

Whistler's six key cultural venues connected by the trail, which runs through the village, are open to visitors, including the Audain Art Museum, the Maury Young Arts Centre, Whistler Public Library, the Whistler Museum and the Lost Lake PassivHaus.

The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre is offering half price entries for the family rate, $19.50 for two adults and two children.

For more information, visit www.artswhistler.com.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Arts

More by Cathryn Atkinson

Features & Images

September 29, 2016

Disciples of Light and Shadow

Disciples of Light and Shadow

Photographers are everywhere shooting everything, but there are a few who are looking at the world in entirely different light and shadow More.

Sports

September 29, 2016

Canucks embrace mountain life

Canucks embrace mountain life

NHLers enjoy proximity to Whistler More.

Opinion

September 29, 2016

Another casualty of Trump &mdash; tourism?

Another casualty of Trump — tourism?

More.

A&E

September 29, 2016

'The story is the boss'

'The story is the boss'

Indigenous writer Richard Van Camp brings his children's, Young Adult, and graphic novel skills to the Whistler Writers Festival More.

Food & Drink

September 29, 2016

The Salted Vine adds another branch to Araxi's family tree

The Salted Vine adds another branch to Araxi's family tree

Former Araxi chef looks to diversify Squamish's dining scene More.

Events

Sat., Oct. 1, 8:30 p.m.

Nicole Gagnon

Nicole Gagnon

@ Black's Pub & Restaurant More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation