Deals found at Turkey Sale 

There was a rare sighting at the Whistler Blackcomb Turkey Sale just before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning - there were still a couple turkeys left.

Whistler Community Services Society outreach worker Taylor MacDougall, who was manning the table outside the Blackcomb Day Lodge, said the birds went a little more slowly this year thanks to a new rule limiting sales to one per family. The last quartet of birds were snatched up by 10, but it still took a little longer to sell out than in previous years.

"One per family - that was something new this year and it really, I think, made a difference," he said. "(It helps) some folks who come late, couldn't come on time, had kids and it's hard to get up in the morning."

The turkeys sold for $15 with proceeds from all 100 sold going directly to the Whistler Food Bank.

As well, Spirit Bear Coffee Company had its booth set up with java by donation, also supporting the food bank.

"Spirit Bear Coffee Company is the official coffee company for Whistler Blackcomb and we want to support them in their local charities and their Turkey Sale. We come up every year and we give out fresh-brewed organic fair-trade coffee for whatever donations people can spare. All the proceeds go to the food bank," sales manager Graham Boisvert said.

The donations raise hundreds of dollars for the food bank every year.

Inside the day lodge, deal hunters weren't disappointed as they found offers of up to 50-per-cent off on all their favourite brands of skiing and snowboarding necessities.

Richard Fraser came up from Vancouver to snag himself a set of Volkl Mantra Demos after hearing about the sale from friends for years.

"They only had one size, but fortunately, it was my size," Fraser said with a laugh. "I needed new skis this year, a good old mountain ski, and for $400 - I think brand-new would be a $1,300 set up - it's not bad."

After taking the plunge into his first Turkey Sale, Fraser said he'll be back again for another deal down the line.

"I've heard about the Turkey Sale for a decade or more. I think all of my friends have picked up their skis over time at the Turkey Sale," he said. "I eventually need to get a set of powder skis, so that'll be in a couple of years."

Pemberton's Orion Andrew, meanwhile, picked up a new coat for the season

"I needed a new coat this year because the one I have now is getting kind of old and falling apart," he said.

While the deals keep Andrew coming back year after year, he said it can be difficult to get the bulk of his shopping done at the sale.

"Other stuff, I'll either get online or somewhere else," he said.

The Turkey Sale runs at the Blackcomb Day Lodge in the Upper Village until 6 p.m. tonight, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

For more information, visit www.whistlerblackcomb.com/turkey.