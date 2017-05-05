Delays on Highway 99 north of Pemberton 

Notifications from DriveBC and Mainroad.ca report a mudslide or possibly an avalanche on Highway 99 in the Duffey Lake area 50 km north of Pemberton..Notifications earlier this morning reported a closure, but an update at 7:50 a.m. on DriveBC reported minor delays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as avalanche-control work is under way. Traffic in both directions is affected.
Check back for updates.
May 5, 2017, 9:00 AM
Reprots of slides, avalanches as repair work under way More...
May 4, 2017, 1:03 AM
Council briefs: Bylaw disputes to be handled locally; Drinking water, Emergency Prep Weeks More...
May 4, 2017, 1:02 AM
May 2015 accident killed Whistler's Ross Chafe, Kelly Blunden, and Pemberton's Paul Pierre Jr. More...