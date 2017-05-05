Delays on Highway 99 north of Pemberton 

Notifications from DriveBC and Mainroad.ca report a mudslide or possibly an avalanche on Highway 99 in the Duffey Lake area 50 km north of Pemberton.

.Notifications earlier this morning reported a closure, but an update at 7:50 a.m. on DriveBC reported minor delays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as avalanche-control work is under way. Traffic in both directions is affected.

Check back for updates.