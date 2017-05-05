May 05, 2017 News » Whistler

Delays on Highway 99 north of Pemberton 

Reprots of slides, avalanches as repair work under way

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT - HIghway 99 about 50 km north of Pemberton has delays for both directions of traffic.
  • Screenshot
  • HIghway 99 about 50 km north of Pemberton has delays for both directions of traffic.

Notifications from DriveBC and Mainroad.ca report a mudslide or possibly an avalanche on Highway 99 in the Duffey Lake area 50 km north of Pemberton.

.

Notifications earlier this morning reported a closure, but an update at 7:50 a.m. on DriveBC reported minor delays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as avalanche-control work is under way. Traffic in both directions is affected.

Check back for updates.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

Features & Images

May 4, 2017

Still life With Reptiles

Still life With Reptiles

On the road — literally —with researchers charting the new science of road ecology. More.

Sports

May 4, 2017

Melamed, Chappetta capture Pemberton Enduro

Melamed, Chappetta capture Pemberton Enduro

Strong field present at season-opener More.

Opinion

May 4, 2017

Time to move on

Time to move on

More.

A&E

May 4, 2017

A display of passionate dance

A display of passionate dance

Kasandra 'La China's' La Tarara brings two of the best Spanish male Flamenco dancers to Whistler More.

Food & Drink

May 4, 2017

The misadventures of the Spring Roll Lady

The misadventures of the Spring Roll Lady

More.

Events

Thursdays, 11 a.m.

Parent Infant Drop-In

Parent Infant Drop-In

@ Whistler Public Library
An opportunity to develop a supportive social network with other parents of young babies. Speakers... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation