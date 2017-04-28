April 28, 2017 News » Whistler

Drunk driver sentenced to eight years, four months for 2015 Whistler cyclists' deaths 

Samuel Alec pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death

click to enlarge FILE IMAGES - Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe
  • File images
  • Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe

A drunk driver who killed two Whistler cyclists near Pemberton in 2015 has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Samuel Alec, 45, of Lillooet, was sentenced to eight years and four months on Friday.

Alec was driving on the Duffey Lake Road on May 31, 2015 when his vehicle struck two cyclists — Whistler's Kelly Blunden, 53, and Ross Chafe, 50 — killing them. Pemberton's Paul Pierre Jr., 52, a passenger in the vehicle Alec was driving, was also killed.

Alec pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death in February.

He will now serve six more years in jail after being given 28 months' credit for time already served. The sentence also includes a 15-year driving ban and mandatory DNA tests.

