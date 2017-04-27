Eberhard takes 10th at nationals 

Local squash player Sage Eberhard posted a 3-2 record en route to placing 10th at the Canadian Junior Squash Championships on the weekend.

Eberhard, one of the younger competitors in the U13 category, started out by defeating Toronto's Hannah Yuzpe before falling 3-0 to eventual runner-up Iman Shaheen of Ottawa. In the consolation feed-in, Eberhard blanked Toronto's Jordyn Cohen 3-0. Once in the consolation round, Eberhard nicked Calgary's Katie Boulanger 3-0 by winning each set by the minimum two points. She finished with a 3-0 defeat in the quarterfinals at the hands of Ananya Maheshwari of Windsor, Ont.

In other Whistler Squash Club news, the organization will be hosting its first-ever junior tournament at Meadow Park Sports Centre on May 13. The contest is open to competitors from Whistler, Squamish and Vancouver.

Registration is $15 and can be completed online at www.sportyhq.com/tournament/view/2017-May-13th-Junior-Pathways-Progressive-tournament-Meadow-Park-Recreation-Centre-1. The deadline is May 6.

Meanwhile, the club will also welcome the region's top adults at the end of the month for a tournament from May 26 to 28.

Registration is $75 for adults and $45 for juniors and can be completed at www.sportyhq.com/tournament/view/2017-Shoescom-Whistler-Squash-Classic-1. The deadline is May 19.

Saudi Arabian player wins at FIFA 17 tournament

Whistler had the opportunity to host a different type of tournament on the weekend as some of the world's top FIFA 17 competitors came to the Whistler Conference Centre looking to qualify for the Ultimate Team Championship in Berlin.

In the Xbox One division, Saudi Arabia's Mosaad AlDossary (a.k.a. Msdossary7) was dominant, outscoring opponents 23-3 en route to a perfect record and the Rest of the World Season 2 title. He'll now attend the 32-team final in Germany on May 20 and 21.

In an email, AlDossary acknowledged feeling some nerves heading into the tournament, and despite the lopsided scores, said he was challenged throughout the weekend and was pleased to make it through.

"You can't describe it by words but I'm so happy and looking forward to do a good job at Berlin," he wrote.

In the Playstation 4 event, Japan's Shun Okabe (a.k.a. fifantomCR) was challenged but made it through to Berlin.

In the grand final, AlDossary and Okabe faced off, with AlDossary taking a 3-1 win on the Xbox One before forcing a 1-1 tie on the Playstation 4 to win 4-2 on aggregate.

Pemberton Canoe Association season underway

Though it took a little longer than usual, the ice is off of One Mile Lake and members of the Pemberton Canoe Association are back in action.

The Laoyam Eagles dragon boat team is training for an exciting season ahead, as they'll be off to Hong Kong for the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival in May before returning for the Concord Pacific Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival in June. The Bald Eagles adult dragon boat team is also set to compete in Vancouver.

The flat-water paddlers, meanwhile, will hit the water in a competitive fashion for the first time this weekend in Burnaby.

Summer programming is also on tap, and there are still opportunities to join. The club will host seven weeks of paddling day camps for kids aged seven to 14 at One Mile Lake this summer. There will be instruction available for beginners and intermediate paddlers.

For adults, paddling camps on Tuesday and Thursday nights is on offer.

The club also offers team-building "Get in the Boat and Paddle" workshops for groups ranging in size from five to 40 people in six-man outrigger canoes or dragon boats.

Those looking for more information can check out the Pemberton Summer Leisure Guide or email info@pembertoncanoe.com.

Ironman survey for Pemberton residents

The Village of Pemberton (VOP) is looking for feedback regarding Subaru Ironman Canada.

The VOP launched an online survey on April 21 following a community meeting earlier in the week.

"The event is up for renewal for 2018 and beyond, and we'd like to get a sense of the community's support for the event, so we can provide that information to the event organizers," stated a VOP release.

The survey, which is posted online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/IMPemberton, closes May 3.

In an email, Mayor Mike Richman said there was a great exchange of ideas at the open house, and he hopes to receive feedback through the survey to ensure those ideas are represented as part of the ongoing discussions regarding the event's future. The final scheduled Ironman race is slated to happen this July, though Tourism Whistler, the Resort Municipality of Whistler and Ironman are in discussions to keep the event in the Sea to Sky corridor.

"Our desire is to work with Whistler, our neighbouring communities and the event organizers to make Ironman work for everyone. Council will be considering this decision later in May," Richman wrote.