Episode 3: Housing Crisis 

The third episode of Mountain Mythic, a Pique Newsmagazine podcast production recorded at WMN Studio in Whistler, B.C.

On this episode we look at how Whistler’s current housing crisis is affecting people in the community, from a four-year local from Ireland looking at living in his truck to a long-time Whistler ski bum actively building a squat for the winter.

In the second half of the episode we welcome Jackie Dickinson from Whistler Community Services Society to talk about the importance of housing, and the widespread implications it has for Whistler.