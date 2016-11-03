November 04, 2016 Features & Images » Mountain Mythic

Episode 3: Housing Crisis 

By and
click to enlarge mm1-3.jpg

The third episode of Mountain Mythic, a Pique Newsmagazine podcast production recorded at WMN Studio in Whistler, B.C.

On this episode we look at how Whistler’s current housing crisis is affecting people in the community, from a four-year local from Ireland looking at living in his truck to a long-time Whistler ski bum actively building a squat for the winter.

In the second half of the episode we welcome Jackie Dickinson from Whistler Community Services Society to talk about the importance of housing, and the widespread implications it has for Whistler.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Mountain Mythic »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Mountain Mythic

More by Brandon Barrett

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

November 3, 2016

Brainy Whistler

Brainy Whistler

The Walrus magazine hosted the latest "brain-candy" event in Whistler's intellectual boom: a talk about innovation. More.

Sports

November 3, 2016

Alpine athletes eager for 2016-17 season

Alpine athletes eager for 2016-17 season

Whistler-connected skiers took different approaches to summer More.

Opinion

November 3, 2016

We must bear with each other

We must bear with each other

More.

A&E

November 3, 2016

'By far the best year we've put together'

'By far the best year we've put together'

The Whistler Film Festival announces 86 selections for 2016 and programming head Paul Gratton is thrilled More.

Food & Drink

November 3, 2016

Anthonij Rupert Wines showcase South Africa's distinct terroir

Anthonij Rupert Wines showcase South Africa's distinct terroir

Plenty on offer for wine lovers at Cornucopia this month More.

Events

Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.

Interact Club of Whistler

Interact Club of Whistler

@ Maury Young Whistler Youth Centre
Interact is a club for young people ages 12-18 who want to make a difference... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation