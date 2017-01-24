January 24, 2017 Features & Images » Mountain Mythic

Episode 4: Welcome to 2017 

Mountain Mythic is back with a quick fix for the New Year.

Recorded in the parking lot of the Pique Newsmagazine office in Function Junction (those car acoustics really come through in a pinch), this episode is an informal, straightforward look back/look ahead at what’s to come in 2017.

We touch on some of the biggest stories of 2016 — housing, traffic, Vail and more — and talk about some of the stories we're tracking into 2017.

We also welcome Pique sports editor Dan Falloon and arts editor Cathryn Atkinson into our temporary mobile studio to share some thoughts on where we’ve been and where we’re headed.

Listen right to the end for a bonus discussion on the economics of limousine acquisition.

Be sure to subscribe on iTunes and follow along as Mountain Mythic aims for new heights in 2017.

Music in this episode: “Heavy Life” by Black Flamingo and “Ginger Park” by 50 Foot Wave. www.freemusicarchive.org

