Evacuation alert issued for Airport Road in Pemberton 

An evacuation alert for Airport Road in Pemberton has been issued over the risk of potential flooding.

The Village of Pemberton put out the notice before noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, saying "it would be prudent for residents to prepare to leave this area with very short notice," according to the release.

"The alert may be followed by an immediate order to evacuate, with more updated information on the condition, and when an evacuation order is issued you must leave your home immediately," it read.

Should an evacuation order follow the alert, the Village is telling residents to call 604-894-6135 if transportation is needed.

A washout has also led to a closure at the 24-kilometre mark of Pemberton Meadows Road. Single-lane traffic is expected to open by Thursday night.

While an alert is in effect, the local government advised the public to:

• Locate all family members or co-workers and designate a family gathering point outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gather essential items such as food, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance documents), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arrange accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

• Monitor the Village of Pemberton website (www.pemberton.ca) and news sources for information on evacuation orders and the locations of Reception Centres.

Heavy rains have hit Spud Valley and much of coastal B.C. over the past several days. Rain is in the forecast for Pemberton into next week.

The community is no stranger to severe flooding. In 2003, 369 millimetres of rain hit the region in a span of two-and-a-half days, inundating parts of Pemberton, Mount Currie and Rutherford Creek, resulting in the deaths of five people.