November 09, 2016 News » Sea to Sky

Evacuation alert issued for Airport Road in Pemberton 

Village of Pemberton warns of potential for flooding

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY DIANE CONWAY - BEFORE THE FLOOD Heavy rains have led to an evacuation alert for Airport Road residents in Pemberton. Flooding in Spud Valley in 2012 is pictured above.
  • File photo by Diane Conway
  • BEFORE THE FLOOD Heavy rains have led to an evacuation alert for Airport Road residents in Pemberton. Flooding in Spud Valley in 2012 is pictured above.

An evacuation alert for Airport Road in Pemberton has been issued over the risk of potential flooding.

The Village of Pemberton put out the notice before noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, saying "it would be prudent for residents to prepare to leave this area with very short notice," according to the release.

"The alert may be followed by an immediate order to evacuate, with more updated information on the condition, and when an evacuation order is issued you must leave your home immediately," it read.

Should an evacuation order follow the alert, the Village is telling residents to call 604-894-6135 if transportation is needed.

A washout has also led to a closure at the 24-kilometre mark of Pemberton Meadows Road. Single-lane traffic is expected to open by Thursday night.

While an alert is in effect, the local government advised the public to:

• Locate all family members or co-workers and designate a family gathering point outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gather essential items such as food, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance documents), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arrange accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

• Monitor the Village of Pemberton website (www.pemberton.ca) and news sources for information on evacuation orders and the locations of Reception Centres.

Heavy rains have hit Spud Valley and much of coastal B.C. over the past several days. Rain is in the forecast for Pemberton into next week.

The community is no stranger to severe flooding. In 2003, 369 millimetres of rain hit the region in a span of two-and-a-half days, inundating parts of Pemberton, Mount Currie and Rutherford Creek, resulting in the deaths of five people.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Pemberton, Flooding

More Sea to Sky »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

November 6, 2016

Brainy Whistler

Brainy Whistler

The Walrus magazine hosted the latest "brain-candy" event in Whistler's intellectual boom: a talk about innovation. More.

Sports

November 3, 2016

Alpine athletes eager for 2016-17 season

Alpine athletes eager for 2016-17 season

Whistler-connected skiers took different approaches to summer More.

Opinion

November 3, 2016

We must bear with each other

We must bear with each other

More.

A&E

November 3, 2016

'By far the best year we've put together'

'By far the best year we've put together'

The Whistler Film Festival announces 86 selections for 2016 and programming head Paul Gratton is thrilled More.

Food & Drink

November 3, 2016

Anthonij Rupert Wines showcase South Africa's distinct terroir

Anthonij Rupert Wines showcase South Africa's distinct terroir

Plenty on offer for wine lovers at Cornucopia this month More.

Events

Tue., Nov. 15, 6 p.m.

Free Tech Workshop: Microsoft Excel for Beginners

Free Tech Workshop: Microsoft Excel for Beginners

@ Whistler Public Library
Topics will include: what is Excel?; creating and saving workbooks; adding formulas and functions; using... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation