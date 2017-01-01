January 01, 2017 News » Whistler

‘Fairly tame’ New Year’s Eve, says Whistler RCMP 

Police deal with large house party on Eagle Drive

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO COURTESY TOURISM WHISTLER - NEW YEAR'S EVE The celebrations were "fairly tame" this New Year's Eve, according to Whistler police.
It was a relatively quiet New Year’s Eve in Whistler, according to local police.

In all, Whistler RCMP detained 11 people in custody over the course of the night, all for public intoxication. Mounties also issued 57 municipal bylaw tickets, and 10 provincial violation tickets, the majority of which were alcohol related, noted R. Cstb. Steve LeClair.

“It was mostly just a lot of people passed out that were taken into custody,” he added.

Police did have their hands full with a large house party in the village that received several complaints.

“The party went on for several hours and required a lot of police attention,” LeClair said.

At 11:20 p.m., officers attended the area, where approximately 150 people were hanging out on the street, LeClair said, and told partygoers to either go back inside the property or go home. Police also assisted on three medical aid calls at the party, including a possible overdose.

“I only have partial information, but there was a possible overdose stemming from that party,” LeClair explained. “A male in his early twenties was taken to the medical clinic by ambulance, but I don’t have any further details on it at this time.”

Following the medical callouts, LeClair said there were no further issues at the party.

The last night of the year also saw an intoxicated 26-year-old Whistler woman ejected from a Creekside pub after she became “belligerent and was trying to bite people,” LeClair said. She was arrested and held until sober.

“Her friends were unwilling to care for her given her behaviour,” added LeClair.

All in all, however, revelers mostly kept things in check while ringing in 2017.

“I would say it was a fairly tame New Year’s Eve,” LeClair noted. “Just in reviewing the files, in comparison to years past, it certainly was a fairly quiet evening.”

Last year, police issued 18 bylaw tickets for open liquor, nine provincial tickets for the public consumption of alcohol and two provincial tickets for minors in possession of alcohol on New Year’s Eve. Mounties also detained six people in custody for a variety of charges.

