Fall for volunteers at Arts Whistler 

Volunteers get a lot out working with Arts Whistler, satisfaction from helping others — and access to Arts Live! shows and other events.

Events requiring volunteer help for the fall include The Walrus Talks Innovation (Oct. 22), Art Lab (Oct. 26), the film screening of Monumental: Skiing Our National Parks (Oct. 28), The Harpoonist & The Axe Murder blues band (shifts on Nov. 8 and 9), Creative Development Series: Branding to Stand Out (Nov. 10), Art Lab (Nov. 16), Community arts data entry (weekday shifts prior to Oct. 27), and Online directory assistance (Oct. 17, 24, 31 and Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28).

Positions include ushering, ticket takers, bar assistants, ID checkers, set up and tear down.

"We're grateful to the many volunteers who support Whistler's arts and culture sector," said Arts Whistler executive director Maureen Douglas in an email. "Our volunteers are essential to Arts Whistler's ability to deliver affordable, accessible programs by assisting us with workshop delivery, theatre operations, festival production and funding initiatives to name just a few of their roles. The volunteers tell us that their participation feeds their love of arts and creates a closer connection for them to the cultural community."

For more information or to register, contact volunteering@artswhistler.com or call 604-935-8235.

Culture Crawl postponed

Arts Whistler's Culture Crawl, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, has been postponed.

The eight artists and venues were scheduled as part of the culture crawl, which will now take part at a later date.

Culture Crawl Studio Tours helps art fans with self-guided tours to artists' studios and to some of Whistler's more out-of-the-way art venues.

The crawl has been postponed until after the final approval for Temporary Use Permits has been given by Whistler council in order to allow artists to legally sell art from their studio homes.

Bratz Biz goes solo

Youth artisan Christmas market Bratz Biz is going solo after four years with the Bizarre Bazaar Artisan Market run by Arts Whistler.

Juried arts and craft products made by 17 young entrepreneurs go on sale in the main ballroom of the Western Resort on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Organizer Carmine Laslett said they hope to have another eight to 10 vendors selected for the sale, which brings artisans from as far away as Vancouver.

Bizarre Bazaar was this year renamed Arts Whistler's Holiday Market and will take place at the Whistler Conference Centre over two days, on Nov. 26 and 27.

For more information, visit www.bratzbiz.ca.

Poetry Slam for Howe Sound Women's Centre

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Howe Sound Women's Centre is holding a Poetry Slam and Open Mic.

The fundraiser takes place at the Brackendale Art Gallery on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.

It is open to all ages and recommended donations of $5 to $10 are welcome.

For more information, visit www.brackendalegallery.com.