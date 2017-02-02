February 02, 2017 Sports » Results

Field flies to first NCAA podium 

Pemberton skier takes third at Alaska race

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BOB EASTAUGH - Hungry like the seawolf University of Alaska Anchorage skier Charley Field took her first NCAA podium at the Seawolf Invitational last week.
  • Photo by Bob Eastaugh
  • Hungry like the seawolf University of Alaska Anchorage skier Charley Field took her first NCAA podium at the Seawolf Invitational last week.

They may have been bad conditions, but for Charley Field, at least they were familiar conditions.

Forced to race in "crappy" snow in Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association giant slalom action at the Seawolf Invitational at Alyeska Resort on Jan. 25, the Pemberton skier posted a third-place finish for her first career NCAA podium.

"It was a pretty warm day and it was the first time all season that we got rain. It rained halfway up the chair and then snowed the other half. It was definitely very difficult for everyone. It was a little peel-y, a little soft... but a lot of us were used to training on that type of snow in that type of weather, so that really helps, too. A lot of us have already done it before," she said. "It was great to see all of us take advantage of the conditions."

In addition to the less-than-ideal snow conditions, Field noted the course was also steep in the beginning, which presented its own challenge.

Field, who is in her junior year at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, was thrilled to make the impact she did at her home hill.

"It feels pretty good because that was probably my last time to race at my home hill that I've been skiing at for the last three years," she said. "It's been a long couple years coming that I've been pushing at the podium, so it definitely was well deserved."

Before entering last weekend's action, Field's best NCAA result was seventh — a number she'd hit three times in her first two seasons and twice more this year. As part of the two sevenths this season, Field put up podium-worthy times in the second run, but unfortunately, was already a couple seconds behind after the first. However, she felt she could put it all together.

"Leading up to (the Seawolf Invitational), I was feeling pretty confident of being able (to do well) on the ski run we were skiing on, being our home hill. That just led to a good day," she said.

After feeling out the NCAA a bit in her first two years, everything is starting to click for Field, as she's used to the competition sites and those she's now up against.

"I'm just finally adjusting to the college circuit," she said. "I know the terrain and the competition and feeling confident in my skiing. That's what happens after the quality of training, and as much training as we do."

Field is currently in Colorado for a set of NorAm races, and she'll return to the state later in February for the regional qualifiers with a trip to the NCAA Championships on the line.

"I would love to be an all-American, which is top eight in the discipline," she said.

The NCAA Championships will take place in March at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Results »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Results

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

February 2, 2017

Invisible violations

Invisible violations

The challenge of preventing and responding to drink spiking in Whistler More.

Sports

February 2, 2017

X Games mark d'Artois' return

X Games mark d'Artois' return

Local pipe skier takes ninth in Aspen after nearly two years away More.

Opinion

February 2, 2017

Are letter grades failing our kids?

Are letter grades failing our kids?

More.

A&E

February 2, 2017

What's next for the Whistler Film Festival?

What's next for the Whistler Film Festival?

Executive director Shauna Hardy Mishaw talks about 2016's results and 2017's plans More.

Food & Drink

February 2, 2017

British Columbians spend more money on food than almost every other province

British Columbians spend more money on food than almost every other province

Average household shelled out $9,168 on food in 2015; only Alberta spent more More.

Events

Fridays, 3:30 p.m.

The Hairfarmers

The Hairfarmers

@ Merlin's Bar & Grill
Voted Whistler’s Favourite Band since 2001. The Hairfarmers combine uncanny vocals with innovative guitar and... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation