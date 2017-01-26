January 26, 2017 News » Whistler

Fire safety important during periods of cold weather 

Whistler residents are being reminded to be careful when using space heaters, and to ensure their smoke detectors are in working order.

The Whistler Fire Rescue Service (WFRS) was asked to present at the Jan. 10 council meeting to provide tips for homeowners and renters.

The WFRS has home heating and fire safety tips on its website at www.whistler.ca/services/emergency/emergency-program/winter-preparedness.

Check to ensure all smoke detectors are working — deputy fire chief Chris Nelson said he recommends smoke detectors on every floor of a house, in every sleeping unit, and CO2 detector units as well. If you have a fireplace, gather and store extra firewood in a dry-sheltered area of your home.

Remember to have all home heating appliances (i.e. furnaces, fireplaces and woodstoves) serviced annually by a qualified technician. If burning daily, chimneys may need cleaning a few times over the winter.

Keep blankets, curtains, furniture, pillows and other combustibles at least 10 centimetres from heaters, and one metre from fireplaces, woodstoves or space heaters.

If you are using space heaters, turn them off before going to sleep or when leaving the home for any period of time. Never use your oven or stove to heat your home.

Only use generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas. Generators should be placed a safe distance away from the home. Never use a generator in your garage or basement.

