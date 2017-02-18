Food trucks make their triumphant return to Whistler’s parks this summer 

After it’s inaugural season, the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is bringing food trucks back to community parks this summer.
The RMOW is now accepting applications from food vendors to operate in Lost Lake and Rainbow parks between July 1 and Sept. 4.
The way it works: Each park will host one food truck per site per day. The muni will give priority to vendors offering “healthy choices” utilizing local products and suppliers. Making use of compostable food containers and packaging will also be considered in the selection process as part of the RMOW’s efforts to reduce waste.
Last year’s pilot program featured five vendors from across the Sea to Sky and beyond: Whistler’s own Dups Burritos; Function Junction’s Paleo-focused Caveman Grocer; The Schnitzel Shack, out of Squamish; Carte Diem, another Squamish truck, this one dishing out homemade Greek cuisine; and Cheeses Crust, a Port Coquitlam-based truck that serves gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.
Food-truck vendors must submit their applications to the municipality by March 1. For more information, and to apply, visit www.whistler.ca/culture-recreation/parks-trails/foodtrucks.
