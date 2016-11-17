November 17, 2016 A&E » Arts

Fort Berens launches painting on a bottle 

Arts News: Thanksgiving show; Festival of trees

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF FORT BERENS ESTATE WINERY - Wine art Lillooet artist William Matthews was asks to paint canvas labels for the new Fort Berens limited edition magnum.
  • PHOTO courtesy of Fort Berens Estate Winery
  • Wine art Lillooet artist William Matthews was asks to paint canvas labels for the new Fort Berens limited edition magnum.

Fort Berens Estate Winery in Lillooet has launched a magnum bottle covered in art to go with its award-winning 2014 Red Gold VQA wine.

Owners Rolf de Bruin and Heleen Pannekoek asked Lillooet artist William Matthews to paint a warm landscape on a label for each bottle. Each is slightly different. The paintings are on canvas carefully added to the glass and can be removed for framing.

The wine was launched at the Audain Art Museum during Cornucopia on Thursday, Nov. 10.

"I started my designs and submitted last summer six prototypes that Rolf and the rest of the winery could peruse," Matthews told people at the launch.

"I went for variation. The image was the same but the colours had to vary. The artist had to dictate what came out. Having the variety and the subtlety is something that is important, that variety, I think, goes very well with what is inside the bottle."

Matthews said he would make nine sketches at a time and then start painting, he was experimental and said it was a "joy to work on the project."

A limited edition bottle sells for $399 and can only be purchased at the winery or online at www.fortberens.ca.

Be thankful for Biggins show

With U.S. Thanksgiving upon us, a little Americana roots music is on the cards with Whistler musician Monty Biggins.

He is performing rockabilly, outlaw country, R&B — all with a U.S. Thanksgiving dinner at the Café Alpine, on Friday, Nov. 25.

"(The show is) about Mouth Trumpets and Louis Armstrong. The greats that America has given to the world. My themes focus on the roots offerings, hot jazz, rockabilly and R&B," Biggins says.

"I'm bringing (reggae musician) Kostaman and some friends in to help make music. I'll be on guitar and vocals and we will be playing from 7 p.m. until close."

For more information visit www.cafealpine.com.

Four Seasons launches Festival of Trees

The Four Seasons Resort Whistler is launching the Festival of Trees to raise money for the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

The event transforms hotel lobbies across B.C. with brilliantly decorated trees. Sponsors, which include local business organizations and individuals, have the honour of decorating these trees in a unique and exciting fashion. 

A tree-lighting ceremony will take place at the Four Seasons on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. with snacks. Tickets are $25 (five years and under are free) with the ticket cost supporting the Foundation.

New colouring book helps kids prepare for ski school

I'm Going Skiing!, a new, 40-page colouring book, prepares kids for ski school.

The book was made by Whistler moms Alex Wilde and Nina Moore. Between them they have four children, over 40 years of skiing experience, and a combined total of 19 years of ski school seasons.

For every copy of the book sold, Nina and Alex are making a donation to Whistler Adaptive Sports Program.

A launch party will take place at the HUB performance space in Cheakamus Crossing on Sat. Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

For more information email: goingskiingbooks@gmail.com.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Arts

More by Cathryn Atkinson

Features & Images

November 17, 2016

An education

An education

After 20 years, Cornucopia can still teach us a thing or two about food, wine, and beer — and how to pull it all together More.

Sports

November 17, 2016

Four-woman bobsleigh on the rise

Four-woman bobsleigh on the rise

Johnson hopes to pilot all-women sled at upcoming North American Cup More.

Opinion

November 17, 2016

Putting food on the table for discussion

Putting food on the table for discussion

More.

A&E

November 17, 2016

Bratz Biz kids' market returns

Bratz Biz kids' market returns

Young Artisans and entrepreneurs sell seasonal gifts at Westin on Nov. 26 More.

Food & Drink

November 17, 2016

A Brewed awakening

A Brewed awakening

Cornucopia event spans the B.C. craft beer landscape More.

Events

Sundays, 7 p.m.

Sunday Sessions

Sunday Sessions

@ Tapley's Pub
Neverland Nights are live in house. Sunday dinner, prime rib roast from 4 pm.... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation