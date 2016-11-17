Fort Berens launches painting on a bottle 

Fort Berens Estate Winery in Lillooet has launched a magnum bottle covered in art to go with its award-winning 2014 Red Gold VQA wine.

Owners Rolf de Bruin and Heleen Pannekoek asked Lillooet artist William Matthews to paint a warm landscape on a label for each bottle. Each is slightly different. The paintings are on canvas carefully added to the glass and can be removed for framing.

The wine was launched at the Audain Art Museum during Cornucopia on Thursday, Nov. 10.

"I started my designs and submitted last summer six prototypes that Rolf and the rest of the winery could peruse," Matthews told people at the launch.

"I went for variation. The image was the same but the colours had to vary. The artist had to dictate what came out. Having the variety and the subtlety is something that is important, that variety, I think, goes very well with what is inside the bottle."

Matthews said he would make nine sketches at a time and then start painting, he was experimental and said it was a "joy to work on the project."

A limited edition bottle sells for $399 and can only be purchased at the winery or online at www.fortberens.ca.

Be thankful for Biggins show

With U.S. Thanksgiving upon us, a little Americana roots music is on the cards with Whistler musician Monty Biggins.

He is performing rockabilly, outlaw country, R&B — all with a U.S. Thanksgiving dinner at the Café Alpine, on Friday, Nov. 25.

"(The show is) about Mouth Trumpets and Louis Armstrong. The greats that America has given to the world. My themes focus on the roots offerings, hot jazz, rockabilly and R&B," Biggins says.

"I'm bringing (reggae musician) Kostaman and some friends in to help make music. I'll be on guitar and vocals and we will be playing from 7 p.m. until close."

For more information visit www.cafealpine.com.

Four Seasons launches Festival of Trees

The Four Seasons Resort Whistler is launching the Festival of Trees to raise money for the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

The event transforms hotel lobbies across B.C. with brilliantly decorated trees. Sponsors, which include local business organizations and individuals, have the honour of decorating these trees in a unique and exciting fashion.

A tree-lighting ceremony will take place at the Four Seasons on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. with snacks. Tickets are $25 (five years and under are free) with the ticket cost supporting the Foundation.

New colouring book helps kids prepare for ski school

I'm Going Skiing!, a new, 40-page colouring book, prepares kids for ski school.

The book was made by Whistler moms Alex Wilde and Nina Moore. Between them they have four children, over 40 years of skiing experience, and a combined total of 19 years of ski school seasons.

For every copy of the book sold, Nina and Alex are making a donation to Whistler Adaptive Sports Program.

A launch party will take place at the HUB performance space in Cheakamus Crossing on Sat. Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

For more information email: goingskiingbooks@gmail.com.