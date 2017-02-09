Four friends make one great art show at MYAC 

Four artist friends who have met weekly for the past decade in order to paint together are holding their first group exhibition at The Gallery in the Maury Young Arts Centre.

The creative quartet are Bea Gonzalez, Bea Seale, Bridget Duckworth and Brigitte Loranger.

"We met at the Workshops on the Lake in 2006 and we started getting together on Thursday nights in order to paint," says Gonzalez.

"We thought it was about time to have a show of our work!"

The paintings have been inspired by the women's travels around the world.

"We do landscape painting and impressionistic representational. None of us are doing abstract work. I've started doing figure painting and have incorporated that into my work," Gonzalez adds.

The show opens on Friday, Feb. 10 and runs until March. There is a public reception on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WFF films acquired; applications open for programs

Three films that premiered at the 2016 Whistler Film Festival (WFF) have been picked up for distribution by IndieCan Entertainment.

The company gained North American and International rights to Victor Walk, the North American distribution rights to The Will to Fly, and the Canadian distribution rights to the documentary feature film Broken.

"We're thrilled to see three more films get distribution as a result of their premieres at the 2016 Whistler Film Festival," says Paul Gratton, WFF's director of programming.

"These international films join three other Canadian films that were picked up at the fest, further affirming our programming and reassuring to filmmakers that distributors come to Whistler to do business."

Meanwhile, applications are now being taken for two of WFF's talent programs, Feature Project Lab and Praxis Screenwriters Lab.

Guidelines and applications are available at www.whistlerfilmfestival.com.

Shows announced by Arts Whistler

Arts Whistler has announced six new shows for March, April and May at the Maury Young Arts Centre.

First up is Juno-nominated musician Alysha Brilla on March 3, blues-rockers Lion Bear Fox on March 15, a little Shakespeare with Monster Theatre Presents: A Midsummer Night's Dream on April 1, award-winning comedy sketch troupe Peter n' Chris and the Mystery of the Hungry Heart Hotel on April 22, Vancouver indie band The Boom Booms on April 29 and flamenco dancer La Tarara on May 6.

There are family shows and adult-only shows in the mix; all events are presented by Arts Whistler Live!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.artswhistler.com.

Best of Banff MFF on show

The Best of the Banff Mountain Film Festival is returning to Whistler with a night of screenings at the Maury Young Arts Centre on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

There is also a show at The Eagle Eye Theatre in Squamish on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Tickets are available at www.escaperoute.ca.