February 23, 2017 News » Whistler

Get a glimpse at this year's proposed municipal budget 

Council Briefs: Parking lot to be waterproofed

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY CATHRYN ATKINSON - Have your say Residents wil have a chance to learn about this year's proposed municipal budget at an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
  • file photo by cathryn atkinson
  • Have your say Residents wil have a chance to learn about this year's proposed municipal budget at an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Residents are invited to a community open house next week for a chance to check out this year's proposed municipal budget and meet with council and staff.

"This meeting is a great chance to learn about the factors affecting the Corporate Plan, the budget, and the key plans and priorities for 2017," said Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden.

Scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Maury Young Arts Centre, locals will be able to scan the displays and meet with elected officials and municipal staff from 4 p.m., with a presentation by mayor and council and CAO Mike Furey scheduled for 5 p.m. That will be followed by another discussion period from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Council approves $1.3M restoration of underground parking lot

Resort officials signed off this week on the $1.3-million restoration of a parking structure in the village that requires waterproofing.

On Tuesday, council authorized the RMOW to enter into a contract with Jacob Bros. Construction to install a waterproof membrane over the concrete roof of Lot B, one of five underground parking structures in the village operated by municipal subsidiary, the Whistler Village Land Company.

The lot is located under St. Andrews Alley, Blackcomb Lodge, the Wedgeview condominiums and a portion of the Village Stroll. The 12 weeks of construction, set to begin in April following the World Ski and Snowboard Festival, are not expected to have a major impact on traffic on the stroll, with pedestrians still able to access nearby shops.

A 2010 engineering study identified a number of required repairs to the five village parking structures, and Lot B was highlighted as an area of concern.

"In order to maintain the integrity of the parking structure, the waterproofing was to be reviewed and determined (the structure) was to be repaired to avoid further damage," explained Andy Chalk, the RMOW's capital projects supervisor.

The construction costs will be taken from the capital reserve fund.

Council paves way for Nesters storage yard, office building

Whistler council on Tuesday greenlit a proposal for an industrial development on Nesters Road that will include a storage yard and office building.

The planned development is located in the Nesters Crossing industrial area north of the village and is intended to serve local businesses at 8080 Nesters Road. Proposed by Mons Holdings Ltd., the development plan is comprised primarily of an outdoor works yard with a storage capacity of up to 309 shipping containers. The proposal also includes a two-storey office building and caretaker suite, and 21 parking spaces in three paved areas.

"I love this project," said Coun. Jen Ford. "It provides a need for this community with added storage space and it's very close to (the village)."

Extensive landscaping work involving the planting of over 160 new trees and 475 shrubs is planned to minimize the development's visual impact.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

February 23, 2017

The Irony of Everest

The Irony of Everest

This remote peak is a site to celebrate the pinnacle of one's climbing skills. But it's also the final resting place for hundreds of corpses, heaps of garbage, and more than a few dashed dreams. More.

Sports

February 23, 2017

Next generation of pilots attends bobsleigh school

Next generation of pilots attends bobsleigh school

Eight beginner athletes strive for greatness More.

Opinion

February 23, 2017

And they're off

And they're off

More.

A&E

February 23, 2017

Tom Green's Snow Jam hits the GLC and the slopes

Tom Green's Snow Jam hits the GLC and the slopes

Comedian, actor and rapper testing out a new kind of show on B.C. tour More.

Food & Drink

February 23, 2017

Food trucks make their triumphant return to Whistler's parks this summer

Food trucks make their triumphant return to Whistler's parks this summer

RMOW now accepting vendor applications for Rainbow and Lost Lake parks More.

Events

Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.

Women's Karma Yoga

Women's Karma Yoga

@ Whistler Women's Centre
Drop-in for weekly yoga classes led by an all-female team of Certified 200 Hour Yoga... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation