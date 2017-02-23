Get a glimpse at this year's proposed municipal budget 

Residents are invited to a community open house next week for a chance to check out this year's proposed municipal budget and meet with council and staff.

"This meeting is a great chance to learn about the factors affecting the Corporate Plan, the budget, and the key plans and priorities for 2017," said Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden.

Scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Maury Young Arts Centre, locals will be able to scan the displays and meet with elected officials and municipal staff from 4 p.m., with a presentation by mayor and council and CAO Mike Furey scheduled for 5 p.m. That will be followed by another discussion period from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Council approves $1.3M restoration of underground parking lot

Resort officials signed off this week on the $1.3-million restoration of a parking structure in the village that requires waterproofing.

On Tuesday, council authorized the RMOW to enter into a contract with Jacob Bros. Construction to install a waterproof membrane over the concrete roof of Lot B, one of five underground parking structures in the village operated by municipal subsidiary, the Whistler Village Land Company.

The lot is located under St. Andrews Alley, Blackcomb Lodge, the Wedgeview condominiums and a portion of the Village Stroll. The 12 weeks of construction, set to begin in April following the World Ski and Snowboard Festival, are not expected to have a major impact on traffic on the stroll, with pedestrians still able to access nearby shops.

A 2010 engineering study identified a number of required repairs to the five village parking structures, and Lot B was highlighted as an area of concern.

"In order to maintain the integrity of the parking structure, the waterproofing was to be reviewed and determined (the structure) was to be repaired to avoid further damage," explained Andy Chalk, the RMOW's capital projects supervisor.

The construction costs will be taken from the capital reserve fund.

Council paves way for Nesters storage yard, office building

Whistler council on Tuesday greenlit a proposal for an industrial development on Nesters Road that will include a storage yard and office building.

The planned development is located in the Nesters Crossing industrial area north of the village and is intended to serve local businesses at 8080 Nesters Road. Proposed by Mons Holdings Ltd., the development plan is comprised primarily of an outdoor works yard with a storage capacity of up to 309 shipping containers. The proposal also includes a two-storey office building and caretaker suite, and 21 parking spaces in three paved areas.

"I love this project," said Coun. Jen Ford. "It provides a need for this community with added storage space and it's very close to (the village)."

Extensive landscaping work involving the planting of over 160 new trees and 475 shrubs is planned to minimize the development's visual impact.