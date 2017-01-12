Israeli photographer Guy Fattal has been crowned the King of Storms at the 2017 Samsung Deep Winter Photo Challenge.

Fattal was one of six competitors who shot in and around Whistler over a 72-hour period a week ago.

He created a five-minute slide show with a team of local athletes, including reggae musician Kostaman, which proved popular with the audience of 2,000 at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, where the competitors' work was screened on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Fattal took home the $5,000 first prize. Second was Whistler photographer Michael Overbeek, winning $2,500, and third place and $1,500 went to Swedish photographer Alric Ljunghager.

"It's unbelievable!" said Fattal, as he was handed the competition trophy.

"Last year I had a dream that I was going to take part and this year I dreamed I would win it. It's crazy. It's my dream come true."

Fattal discovered Whistler for the first time a year ago, when he was asked to compete in the 2016 Deep Winter competition. He had won the King of the Dolomites competition in Italy the previous year and was offered a spot.

The winner of the People's Choice Award, which was voted for online until Tuesday, Jan. 10, is Shannon Mahre-Skouras. She takes home $1,000 and a two-person heli-skiing trip with Whistler Heli Skiing.

Audain celebrates first year with gala

The Audain Art Museum is celebrating its first birthday with a One-derful Gala.

The event includes dinner, entertainment and two auctions — a live auction that includes artworks and a silent auction.

It takes place at the Westin Resort & Spa on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m.

Early bird tickets are on sale until Feb. 15 at $350 per person or $3,000 for a table of 10. After Feb. 15, tickets are $400 per person or $3,500 for a table of 10.

Member prices are $300 per person or $3,000 for a table of 10.

Tickets can be booked at 1-800-944-7853 or at www.whistler.com/arts/audain-art-museum/#gala.

Screening fundraiser of A Plastic Ocean

Three Squamish marine groups — Squamish Royal Canadian Marine-SAR, Squamish Paddling Club, and the Squamish River Watershed Society — will benefit from a fundraising screening of A Plastic Ocean, a documentary by Plastic Oceans Foundation Canada.

The film looks at how plastic ends up in oceans, what to do to avoid this, and features broadcaster David Attenborough and oceanographer Sylvia Earle.

The screening is hosted by Squamish Terminals and One Ocean Expeditions at the Eagle Eye Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 online at www.plasticoceansquamish.eventbrite.ca and $20 at the door.

There will be a panel discussion following the screening.