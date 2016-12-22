Happy all the holidays 

Checking the (potentially indulgent and) naughty list: There are rich eats, drinks and plenty of dancing, music and other chances for fun to be had this Christmas season.

Checking the nice list: There is lots of snow (Yes!) and if you decide to come down from the ski runs, there are many other activities for friends, families and lovers.

Welcome to Whistler Christmas.

The main challenge, even for those of us who have lived here for years, is to wade through these many options, which can be like battling through several metres of snow.

In order to make these next few days merry and bright, Pique presents some festive suggestions.

What to do

Skiing and Snowboarding But of course! Just look at that snow. Whistler and Blackcomb are open daily throughout the holiday, depending on weather conditions. From 8:30 a.m. daily.

Sleigh Bells Ring Blackcomb Sleighrides offers tours on Blackcomb Mountain through the winter, for all ages. www.blackcombsleighrides.com.

Whistler Holiday Experience (Closed Dec. 25) A range of family activities and entertainment over the holiday season until Friday, Dec. 30. Kids enjoy a mini-putt course, bouncy castles, crafts and video games for free at the Whistler Conference Centre.

Family Après Olympic Plaza is home to a variety of outdoor winter activities and entertainment each week throughout the winter. On Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Skating Olympic Plaza also hosts a beautiful outdoor skating ring. It's free to use and open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breaks throughout the day for maintenance. Skate rentals are $6 and helmets are available at no extra charge.

Cross-country skiing Whistler's two Nordic skiing venues are Whistler Olympic Park in the Callaghan Valley and Lost Lake, with over 160 kilometres of trails, night skiing, biathlon and more.

Christmas Eve Choir with Whistler Singers and Whistler Children's Chorus See story on page 100.

Services Christmas Eve Service: Whistler Community Church, Fairmont Chateau Whistler, 6:30 p.m.; Christmas Eve Service: Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, Westin Resort, 10:30 p.m. (carols) and 11 p.m. mass; Christmas Day Service: Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, Westin Resort, 10 a.m., and 6299 Lorimer Road, 5 p.m.

Pique also encourages you to check out the many advertisements in this issue, which will have more information on dining and evening options, as well as the music listings on page 102.

And from Pique's staff to you and yours, we wish you the brightest, best and most peaceful time this season.

For further information visit Tourism Whistler at www.whistler.com, Whistler Blackcomb at www.whistlerblackcomb.com and the RMOW at www.whistler.ca.

Check the next issue of Pique for info on New Year's festivities.