October 27, 2016 A&E » Arts

Have a haunting Halloween 

Arts news: Whistler Music Search finals; Angie Nolan film on CBC

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO - Creepy Candy creatures Tapley's Farm is where Whistler's kids go to celebrate Halloween.
  • File photo
  • Creepy Candy creatures Tapley's Farm is where Whistler's kids go to celebrate Halloween.

Whistler's Tapley's Farm neighbourhood is celebrating its 33rd year as the resort's haunted hub for Halloween night.

Around 800 children are expected for trick or treating from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the neighbourhood being closed to traffic from 5 p.m.

It will be followed by fireworks at Myrtle Philip Community School's lower playing fields.

A "Park and Spook" shuttle will run from Marketplace. Everyone attending is asked to donate non-perishable items to the "We Scare Hunger" food bank campaign.

Elsewhere, Haunted Heritage Weekend is offered by Arts Whistler and the Whistler Museum.

On Oct. 29 and 30, Halloween Crafts is on at the Whistler Museum from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is creating creepy crafts for kid. Admission by donation.

On Oct. 30, local storytellers share their spookiest stories at the Spooker Series, also at Whistler Museum, at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 19-plus event are $10.

And Whistler's Haunted House returns in a new location from Oct. 27 to 31. The Westin Resort & Spa Whistler hosts the family fun (early) and full-scare sessions. Tickets are $5 for Family Fun and $10 for Full Scare, with partial proceeds going to local charities.

The Whistler Haunted House is a frighteningly fantastic fundraiser that has spooked the souls of local Whistlerites since 2012. Details on the Whistler Haunted House Facebook page.

In Pemberton, there will be a Creepy CarnEvil on Saturday, Oct. 29, with no boogeymen from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and full scare from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The garage haunt takes place on the corner of Lupin and Laurel Streets. Admission by donation.

Five compete at Whistler Music Search finals

Five musical acts go head to head for the finals of the 2016 Whistler Music Search at the Crystal Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 9 p.m. Admission is $5.

The competitors are Chad Storm (Week 1 winner), Magik Spells (Week 2 winner), and The McQuaid Trio (Week 3 winner), with Christine Sherrington and Susan Holden and the Groove Section as wildcards.

This is the seventh year of the competition, with cash and prizes up for grabs.

The Twisted Slipper on CBC

The Twisted Slipper, a short film by Whistler filmmaker Angie Nolan, is being shown on CBC Reflections.

The film was a finalist for the 2015 Crazy8s competition and was selected for the Short Film Corner at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

It will be screened early Monday morning, Oct. 31, at 12:30 a.m.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Arts

More by Cathryn Atkinson

  • Bringing out the Mob Tactics

    U.K. D'n'B duo perform with Whistler Junglists at Tommy Africa's on Oct. 30
    • by Cathryn Atkinson
    • Oct 27, 2016

  • Kimonos tell the geisha story

    From Geisha to Diva: The Kimono of Ichimaru first of two new shows at the Audain Art Museum
    • by Cathryn Atkinson
    • Oct 27, 2016

  • Not your usual ski porn

    Monumental: Skiing Our National Parks is a tribute to 100th anniversary of U.S. park service
    • by Cathryn Atkinson
    • Oct 27, 2016
  • More »

Features & Images

October 27, 2016

Pique Halloween Stories

Pique Halloween Stories

More.

Sports

October 27, 2016

Edney, Gough refreshed with renewed fire

Edney, Gough refreshed with renewed fire

Veteran lugers top podium at National Luge Championships at Whistler Sliding Centre More.

Opinion

October 27, 2016

Driving discussions about safety

Driving discussions about safety

More.

A&E

October 27, 2016

Kimonos tell the geisha story

Kimonos tell the geisha story

From Geisha to Diva: The Kimono of Ichimaru first of two new shows at the Audain Art Museum More.

Food & Drink

October 27, 2016

Whistler restaurant challenge shows off the luxury of vegan desserts

Whistler restaurant challenge shows off the luxury of vegan desserts

Seven restaurants will take part in the Devilishly Decadent Vegan Dessert Challenge next month More.

Events

Mon., Nov. 7, 7-8:30 p.m.

Spud Valley Nordics Ski Swap

Spud Valley Nordics Ski Swap

@ Pemberton Community Centre
Find the perfect gear at the Spud Valley Nordics Ski Swap. Bring ski equipment anytime... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation