Herzog and Matisse: Two new Audain shows announced 

The works of Vancouver street photographer Fred Herzog and drawings by French post-impressionist master Henri Matisse are the two new touring shows opening at the Audain Art Museum early in 2017.

First to open is the Fred Herzog: Shadowlands show, which will feature documentary and street photography from the 1950s and '60s.

The show is being curated by Darrin Martens, and partnered with Equinox Gallery in Vancouver and Taschen Books.

The show runs from Jan. 20 to May 22.

Matisse Drawings, which features 45 works by the artist, includes well-known portraits, finished and unfinished drawings and sketches.

The drawings come from the touring collection of the Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation in New York (Pierre was the painter's youngest son), and is organized by the American Federation of Arts and the Mount Holyoke College of Art Museum.

The drawings will be on exhibition at the Audain from Feb. 24 to May 22.

SFU Writer's Studio free consults

Simon Fraser University's Writer's Studio is again offering free sessions with Whistler writer Stella Harvey at the Whistler Public Library.

Harvey — the executive director of the Whistler Writers Festival and a graduate of SFU's creative writing program — offers feedback for fiction, poetry and non-fiction. She is also the Whistler tutor for SFU's online creative writing program.

The sessions take place the first Thursday of each month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to register, call Whistler Library at 604-935-8433.

Whistler Film Festival launches appeal

The Whistler Film Festival (WFF) has launched an appeal for donations after experiencing "major challenges" with its box office system and suffering a shortfall.

The appeal was launched to online supporters on Wednesday, Dec. 21, three weeks after the start of the 2016 festival, which ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

The notice read:

"We experienced major challenges with our box office system, which some of you also encountered. As a result, we did not meet our targets and have experienced a shortfall. So, we are reaching out to our film fans and filmmakers to ask you to help support WFF."

Supporters are asked to make a donation by Dec. 31 to the WFF Annual Fund in order to receive a charitable tax receipt, which can be issued for donations of $50 or more.

In order to donate, visit: www.canadahelps.org/dn/15643.

For more information on WFF visit www.whistlerfilmfestival.com.

BC Music Fund launches programs

The BC Music Fund, launched by the provincial government, and administered by Creative BC, is launching a series of programs to invest in B.C.'s music industry.

Programs are launching in the following sequence from Dec. 2016 to March 2017: Sound Recording, Live Music, Research, Industry Initiatives, Careers of BC Artists, Music Company Development and Innovation.

For more information and to sign up for updates, visit www.creativebc.com.