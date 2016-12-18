Hundreds of Santas take to the slopes 

Whistler Blackcomb welcomed hundreds of Kris Kringle doppelgangers to the slopes yesterday, Dec. 17, for its annual Dress Like Santa Day.

The annual event to ring in the festive season sees the first 100 people dressed like Santa or Mrs. Claus receive a complimentary lift ticket for the day. Coast Mountain Photography captured some of the magic, with an abundance of red and white streaking the mountain on a crisp, sunny day. (Click on the gallery above to view the photos.)

All of Whistler Blackcomb’s lifts are now open for the season. Over 3.5 metres (nearly 12 feet) of snow have fallen on the resort so far this winter, with a snow base of 151 centimetres at mid-mountain.

A video of the shredding Santas shot by Ryan Regehr can be viewed here: www.facebook.com/whistlerblackcomb/videos/10154368513893402/.