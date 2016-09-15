Finn Iles pulled off a Canadian first earlier this month, becoming the first Canuck to capture the junior men's downhill Union Cycliste International title.

The 17-year-old clinched the title with a second-place finish in Vallnord, Andorra, on Sept. 3, finishing 3.1 seconds behind France's Gaetan Vige. Great Britain's Elliott Heap was third.

"Nerves almost got the best of me yesterday but I managed to hold on to 2nd place and 1st overall! So stoked to be taking the #1 plate home!" Iles posted on Instagram following the win.

Then on Sept. 11, Iles smoked the competition at the World Championships in Val Di Sole, Italy, defeating fellow Canadian Magnus Manson by 3.8 seconds and Vige by 4.7 seconds.

Iles has spent the week doing suspension testing and will return to the resort later in the week.

Ski Callaghan extra early-bird passes on sale

It's easy to start planning ahead for the 2016-17 cross-country skiing season.

Extra early-bird season passes for Ski Callaghan are available for purchase until Oct. 10 for those interested in accessing the 130 kilometres of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails.

Passes at the extra early-bird rate are $300 for adults, $135 for youth (or $75 with a family pass). Weekday-only passes are also available for adults for $265 and for seniors for $135. Season passes for dogs are $42, as canines can access over 40 kilometres of dog-friendly trails. Taxes are not included in the prices. Rates will increase 17 per cent after Oct. 10.

Season passes for access to both Ski Callaghan and the Lost Lake Trails in Whistler will be available as of Sept. 19.

Last year, Ski Callaghan enjoyed 134 total days, surpassing the 100-day guarantee, which will be offered again this year. If there are fewer than 100 days available for skiing or snowshoeing, purchasers will receive a one-per-cent credit for the 2017-18 pass per day under 100.

Pass-holders are also given perks with a roughly $150 value in Bring-A-Friend passes, rental packages, and food and retail discounts.

There will also be a shuttle bus offered from Whistler to the park at $10 per pass-holder for a return trip. There will be two pickup locations within the resort beginning in mid-December. Reservations are required.

For more information or to order a season pass, visit www.skicallaghan.ca or call 604-964-0060.