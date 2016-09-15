September 15, 2016 Sports » Results

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY DAN FALLOON - Charging bull Whistler's Finn Iles, shown here at Crankworx, continued his hot streak by clincing the UCI junior men's downhill title and winning at the world championships.
  • File photo by Dan Falloon
  • Charging bull Whistler's Finn Iles, shown here at Crankworx, continued his hot streak by clincing the UCI junior men's downhill title and winning at the world championships.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Results »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Results

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

September 15, 2016

Bugging out

Bugging out

Is Canada experiencing widespread declines in certain insects? Almost certainly. Do we know which ones and why? Maybe. More.

Sports

September 15, 2016

Burke, Jackson capture RBC GranFondo wins

Burke, Jackson capture RBC GranFondo wins

Alternate knocks off Olympians for Giro title More.

Opinion

September 15, 2016

It's a small world

It's a small world

More.

A&E

September 15, 2016

Prior engagement

Prior engagement

Homegrown snowboard maker selects to artists' board decorations to vote on More.

Food & Drink

September 15, 2016

Nitro circus

Nitro circus

Using nitrogen to bring the culinary experience to new levels of cool More.

Events

Saturdays, 7 p.m.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live

@ Buffalo Bill's
Get ready for party central as DJ Peacefrog spins your favourites. For guest list contact... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation