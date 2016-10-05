Impaired drivers give themselves away to Whistler RCMP 

Police on patrol last weekend took two impaired drivers off the road after their behaviour aroused suspicion.

In the early hours of Sunday morning Oct. 2, an RCMP officer spotted a vehicle parked partially in the intersection of Highway 99 and the Brio entrance and initiated a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of impairment and a roadside screening device was used.

Police issued the 28-year-old Vancouver resident with a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

One day earlier on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Northlands Boulevard. and initiated a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of impairment. After a roadside-screening device was used, police issued a 29-year-old female a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

RCMP investigating thefts: cars; mailboxes; mountain bike

Whistler RCMP is investigating several recent thefts in town, ranging from mailboxes to break-ins.

Just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, police received a report of mischief to a mailbox and theft of mail at Cypress Place. A witness reported seeing a man and woman breaking into mailboxes and leaving the area in a dark blue Hyundai, four-door sedan. The vehicle has not been located despite police patrols.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into two vehicle thefts. The first happened on Saturday, Sept. 24 at roughly 3 p.m. at Alpha Lake Park. The vehicle was unlocked and a camera bag, with a camera and three lenses, was stolen from the car. In a separate incident, camping gear was stolen from a car on Spearhead Drive after the window was smashed sometime overnight on Sept. 24.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, a green Giant Reign mountain bike was stolen from the 4200 block of Blackcomb Way. The bike has Spank-branded wheels and bars, a black mudguard, and a "I only ride Park" sticker on the frame.

Police are also investigating a report of a break-and-enter to a residence on the 4300 block of Northlands Blvd. The residents left the home around 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and when they returned two hours later they found the front door open. Several items were stolen from the residence.

Fight sends one to clinic with stab wounds

Police are continuing to investigate a fight in the village that sent one man to the Whistler Health Care Centre with stab wounds to his hand.

Police responded to reports of a fight between several people on Gateway Drive just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 1 night. They arrived to find just a man and woman in the area. All other parties had fled.

Crock pot causes stir

An crock pot left on overnight caused a stir in Function Junction Sunday afternoon after starting a small fire.

Police were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. Oct. 2 to assist the fire department. The crock pot had been left on overnight causing it to smoke and a towel to catch on fire.

The fire was put out by neighbours and the fire department, and there was no further damage to the residence.

Amnesty for unwanted guns

Police throughout B.C. are collecting unwanted and unauthorized guns as part of a firearms amnesty throughout October.

The aim is to remove the firearms from communities and reduce the risk of them falling into the hands of criminals.

The police will come to your residence and pick up the firearms.

Call the non-emergency line and request the attendance of an officer.