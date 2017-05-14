May 14, 2017 News » Whistler

Keyhole Falls closed over concerns of bears in area 

Trash left by hikers has led to rise in human-bear conflict, province says

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE STEERS - Keyhole Falls, northwest of Pemberton.
  • Photo by Dave Steers
  • Keyhole Falls, northwest of Pemberton.

A popular spot for hikers outside of Pemberton has been shut down due to a number of bears in the area, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Forests.

On Friday, a bulletin was sent out advising the public to stay away from the Keyhole Falls hot springs and trail located at the 42-kilometre mark of the Upper Lillooet Forest Service Road, northwest of Pemberton.

“As a result of increased food and garbage left by recreational users, numerous bears have become habituated to unnatural food sources,” the release read. “As a result, bears and cubs are showing increasingly dangerous and aggressive bear behaviour toward visitors.”

The ministry said the area would remain closed indefinitely, and that violation tickets would be handed out to anyone caught ignoring the restrictions. Use of the trail will net you a $115 fine, while leaving food, garbage or other wildlife attractants is subject to a $345 fine.

“Additional measures” may be considered if the closure is not adhered to, including the removal of the hot springs bathing tubs, the ministry wrote.

Tags: , , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of...

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

May 14, 2017

Backpacking the blast zone

Backpacking the blast zone

At Washington state's Mount St. Helens, they never say 'recovery' More.

Sports

May 11, 2017

Local rowers star in New Zealand

Local rowers star in New Zealand

Harriman earns four medals, Ziff takes two at World Masters Games More.

Opinion

May 11, 2017

Back to work with election in the rearview mirror

Back to work with election in the rearview mirror

More.

A&E

May 11, 2017

A deeper arts role for John Rae

A deeper arts role for John Rae

Whistler's new manager of cultural planning and development sets out his plans More.

Food & Drink

May 11, 2017

Forage for down-home, local eats at Whistler Cooks' new restaurant

Forage for down-home, local eats at Whistler Cooks' new restaurant

Hunter Gather expected to open on Main Street this month More.

Events

Tuesdays, 9 p.m.

Hip Hop Junkies

Hip Hop Junkies

@ Maxx Fish
With music from Dj Praiz and friends, spinning nothing but hip hop all night long.... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation