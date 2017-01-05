Kleenex, please 

It's really swell to have a prime minister who is human. Much better than a cyborg, with whom we recently — and wisely — severed our relationship.

And being human comes with a host of terrific qualities: being able to laugh, to feel compassion, to know (let's hope) when you're being a jerk and, of course, to cry.

Trudeau — for all his compassion and human-being-ness — is a bit of a crybaby. Not that there's anything wrong with that. But as prime minister, couldn't he be tougher?

Trudeau cried recently when he was reunited with a Syrian refugee family who recalled what it was like to be greeted by the leader of the country they were to call home.

It wasn't an overtly emotional moment. The man who spoke was saying how he was touched to have Trudeau greet him when he arrived. Trudeau teared up, but why? Canadians welcomed these people, who are both happy and grateful. It is a poignant moment best received with a warm smile, not tears.

During a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland in July this year — and guided by 88-year-old survivor Nate Leipciger — Trudeau wiped away tears as he scanned the site.

Typically, we cry when hurt, or upset — but often when we feel sorry for ourselves. It's difficult to get a read on why Trudeau is so blubbery. He is touched by moments, obviously. But will this bode well for Canadians?

In 2013, when he was looking at a photo taken of himself with his father in 1973, he again teared up. The video's comment section contains a post: "His father made the rest of Canada cry, too."

Good one. His father was arrogant and paved the way for a lot of unpopular decisions for which we still pay the price today. But he was no crybaby.

The disconnect is that the Trudeau young'un represents Canadians. And we are not crybabies. In fact, he would be better served to take a page from his father's code of conduct and temper his emotion with a good dose of strength. He is sure to need it.

It would be amusing if it weren't so annoying. It could be touching if it weren't easily juxtaposed next to that seemingly unfeeling villain just south of the 49th parallel. Can you imagine future state dinners with Donald Trump and the icy sidekick Melania? All Trump has to do is carry a photo of dead kittens in his wallet for display anytime he wants to get what he wants with our sensitive metro Canadian man.

Trudeau and wife Sophie will be doing their photo-op touch-heads, eyes-closed, feel-the-moment pose while Trump and Melania likely scoff, roll their eyes and demand more of our water and electrical power. Once that photo of the dead kittens comes out, we can kiss it all goodbye. One does not have much faith in a negotiator or figurehead who cries with such ease, and such abandon.

There are remedies. Trudeau's handlers should be grooming him to be tougher. He needs to see the dead kittens. He needs to be able to gaze at the photo and remain detached. He needs to be able to look at objects and people without a box of Kleenex in sight. He needs to watch the Queen and pick up on her absence of emotion.

And maybe he needs a new boxing coach. Trudeau was the darling of the sport when he fought Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau in a charity match in 2012 to raise money for cancer research. True to the sport, there is no crying in boxing. Perhaps his handlers can get him in the ring with a skilled fighter to ward off a few real blows while showing him how to toughen himself. They can train him to respond, to not be overwhelmed, to act graciously in the face of a win, or defeat.

We should have known. At his father's funeral in 2000, his performance was worthy of an Emmy: Best short dramatic scene. And now it begs the question: Is it all an act? Is he the blubbery, inexperienced young politician who can't get his emotions in check? Or is he just playing us?

Whichever it is, pass the Kleenex. It's going to be a tear-jerker.