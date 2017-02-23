Lil'Wat, Squamish nations sign 60-year deal with WB 

One of the first steps toward a massive expansion at Whistler Blackcomb (WB) received approval today as the Squamish and Lil’Wat nations signed on with WB, as well as the provincial government, WB owner Vail Resorts, and the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

The signatories on this new, 60-year deal represent the move forward for WB’s master development agreements and master plan — part of which includes the $345-million Renaissance project at Blackcomb mountain that was announced in 2016.

B.C. Minister of Community, Sport and Development Peter Fassbender was on hand — along with MLA Jordan Sturdy, Lil’wat leader Dean Nelson, Squamish leader Chris Lewis, RMOW Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden, and WB Chief Operating Officer Dave Brownlie — and described the deal like a trip in a canoe where all partners work together to arrive at the destination.

“It’s people pulling together — that’s exactly what this was,” he said.

No figures or specifics were disclosed for the agreement that sets up the partnership with Lil’Wat and Squamish nations, both of which are looking for employment opportunities, especially for youth, as well as revenue sharing and future development partnerships.

Lewis said at the announcement: “This is one step closer to a diversified and sustainable economy… we are all in the same canoe.”

