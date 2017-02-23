February 23, 2017 News » Whistler

Lil'Wat, Squamish nations sign 60-year deal with WB 

Province, RMOW and Vail Resorts all onboard for master agreements

click to enlarge DAVE BUZZARD PHOTO - The Lil'Wat drummers were on hand for the ceremony celebrating the partnership between the Lil'Wat and Squamish nations with Whistler Blackcomb (WB), the Province of B.C. and the Resort Municipality of Whistler in a 60-year master development agreement for WB.
  • Dave Buzzard photo
  • The Lil'Wat drummers were on hand for the ceremony celebrating the partnership between the Lil'Wat and Squamish nations with Whistler Blackcomb (WB), the Province of B.C. and the Resort Municipality of Whistler in a 60-year master development agreement for WB.

One of the first steps toward a massive expansion at Whistler Blackcomb (WB) received approval today as the Squamish and Lil’Wat nations signed on with WB, as well as the provincial government, WB owner Vail Resorts, and the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

The signatories on this new, 60-year deal represent the move forward for WB’s master development agreements and master plan — part of which includes the $345-million Renaissance project at Blackcomb mountain that was announced in 2016.

B.C. Minister of Community, Sport and Development Peter Fassbender was on hand — along with MLA Jordan Sturdy, Lil’wat leader Dean Nelson, Squamish leader Chris Lewis, RMOW Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden, and WB Chief Operating Officer Dave Brownlie — and described the deal like a trip in a canoe where all partners work together to arrive at the destination.

“It’s people pulling together — that’s exactly what this was,” he said.

No figures or specifics were disclosed for the agreement that sets up the partnership with Lil’Wat and Squamish nations, both of which are looking for employment opportunities, especially for youth, as well as revenue sharing and future development partnerships.

Lewis said at the announcement: “This is one step closer to a diversified and sustainable economy… we are all in the same canoe.”

Read the March 2 issue of Pique for the full story.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

Features & Images

February 23, 2017

The Irony of Everest

The Irony of Everest

This remote peak is a site to celebrate the pinnacle of one's climbing skills. But it's also the final resting place for hundreds of corpses, heaps of garbage, and more than a few dashed dreams. More.

Sports

February 23, 2017

Next generation of pilots attends bobsleigh school

Next generation of pilots attends bobsleigh school

Eight beginner athletes strive for greatness More.

Opinion

February 23, 2017

And they're off

And they're off

More.

A&E

February 23, 2017

Tom Green's Snow Jam hits the GLC and the slopes

Tom Green's Snow Jam hits the GLC and the slopes

Comedian, actor and rapper testing out a new kind of show on B.C. tour More.

Food & Drink

February 23, 2017

Food trucks make their triumphant return to Whistler's parks this summer

Food trucks make their triumphant return to Whistler's parks this summer

RMOW now accepting vendor applications for Rainbow and Lost Lake parks More.

Events

Saturdays, 6 p.m.

Cocktail Lounge

Cocktail Lounge

@ FireRock Lounge
Kick off your Saturday listening to Neverland Nights and then let our bartender’s shake, muddle... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation