December 15, 2016 News » Whistler

Local firefighter awarded Gov.-Gen's Decoration for Bravery 

Dan Ross's 2014 rescue of five occupants gets national recognition

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SGT. JOAHIE MAHEU, COURTESY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA - Honoured Dan Ross received the Decoration for Bravery, presented by Gov.-Gen. David Johnston last week in Edmonton.
  • PHOTO by Sgt. Joahie Maheu, Courtesy Government of Canada
  • Honoured Dan Ross received the Decoration for Bravery, presented by Gov.-Gen. David Johnston last week in Edmonton.

Whistler firefighter Dan Ross is a reluctant hero.

Ross was awarded the Decoration for Bravery by Gov.-Gen. David Johnston at a ceremony in Edmonton Dec. 8. He was presented the award along with Michael Devine of West Vancouver, and Buddy Harwood, a firefighter from New Zealand, for the 2014 rescue of five people from a burning vehicle on Highway 99.

Ross has been a member of Whistler Fire Rescue for five years.

He said he still thinks about the rescue, mostly because he drives by the site just north of the Culliton Creek Bridge at least once a week. He can't help but notice the spot as the trees remain scorched from the fire.

"I think about that — and looking at all the other people who got awards that day, and knowing all the firefighters I know who are everyday heroes, it's hard to soak up all the attention I've gotten for this one thing," he said. "There are everyday heroes who don't get the attention they deserve.

"I have to take it when I can get it, though," he said with a laugh. "Just accept it."

Ross was previously awarded the Fire Chief's Certificate of Recognition and Commendation at the Fire Service awards in Whistler in 2014.

He was off-duty in June 2014 when he, Devine, and Harwood helped rescue five people from the burning vehicle that had overturned and came to rest in a ditch.

Ross grabbed a fire extinguisher from his vehicle to douse the flames while Devine and Harwood helped to cut the seatbelts to extricate the remaining passengers just before the tires exploded and black smoke spewed from the crash site.

After the rescue, Ross told Pique if it weren't for his firefighting training, he would have been just another guy standing by the side of the road.

Asked where he'll keep his new medal, Ross said it's still in the bag he brought back from the award ceremony in Edmonton.

"I was thinking of bringing it to the fire hall and keeping it there," he said. "It would just collect dust here. It's as much theirs as it is mine because they gave me the fire extinguisher and taught me everything I know. It's such a rewarding job."

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Lynn Mitges

Features & Images

December 15, 2016

A new beginning?

A new beginning?

A new chapter in Whistler Blackcomb's history begins: Vail Resorts is pledging to foster a more stable economy, while ensuring it does not degrade the Whistler experience More.

Sports

December 15, 2016

Gough captures World Cup luge win

Gough captures World Cup luge win

Canadian leads charge at condensed Whistler event More.

Opinion

December 15, 2016

Traffic troubles &mdash; they are everyone's fault

Traffic troubles — they are everyone's fault

More.

A&E

December 15, 2016

Whistler's rich history of public art

Whistler's rich history of public art

A collection of 59 significant pieces from a program celebrating its 20th anniversary More.

Food & Drink

December 15, 2016

Your holiday feast survival guide

Your holiday feast survival guide

Fairmont Chateau's executive chef has all the Christmas entertaining tips you need More.

Events

Wed., Dec. 21, 3 p.m.

Ruckus Deluxe

Ruckus Deluxe

@ Dusty's Bar and Grill
Après with these legends. It’s a party for everyone, with a range of rock, pop... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation