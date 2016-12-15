Local firefighter awarded Gov.-Gen's Decoration for Bravery 

Whistler firefighter Dan Ross is a reluctant hero.

Ross was awarded the Decoration for Bravery by Gov.-Gen. David Johnston at a ceremony in Edmonton Dec. 8. He was presented the award along with Michael Devine of West Vancouver, and Buddy Harwood, a firefighter from New Zealand, for the 2014 rescue of five people from a burning vehicle on Highway 99.

Ross has been a member of Whistler Fire Rescue for five years.

He said he still thinks about the rescue, mostly because he drives by the site just north of the Culliton Creek Bridge at least once a week. He can't help but notice the spot as the trees remain scorched from the fire.

"I think about that — and looking at all the other people who got awards that day, and knowing all the firefighters I know who are everyday heroes, it's hard to soak up all the attention I've gotten for this one thing," he said. "There are everyday heroes who don't get the attention they deserve.

"I have to take it when I can get it, though," he said with a laugh. "Just accept it."

Ross was previously awarded the Fire Chief's Certificate of Recognition and Commendation at the Fire Service awards in Whistler in 2014.

He was off-duty in June 2014 when he, Devine, and Harwood helped rescue five people from the burning vehicle that had overturned and came to rest in a ditch.

Ross grabbed a fire extinguisher from his vehicle to douse the flames while Devine and Harwood helped to cut the seatbelts to extricate the remaining passengers just before the tires exploded and black smoke spewed from the crash site.

After the rescue, Ross told Pique if it weren't for his firefighting training, he would have been just another guy standing by the side of the road.

Asked where he'll keep his new medal, Ross said it's still in the bag he brought back from the award ceremony in Edmonton.

"I was thinking of bringing it to the fire hall and keeping it there," he said. "It would just collect dust here. It's as much theirs as it is mine because they gave me the fire extinguisher and taught me everything I know. It's such a rewarding job."