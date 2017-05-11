Luxury sports cars seized for speeding on Highway 99 

A need for speed landed two participants of a luxury car rally in hot water this weekend after they were caught speeding along the Sea to Sky Highway.

On Saturday, May 6, Squamish RCMP received multiple complaints of speeding and erratic driving on Highway 99 involving cars participating in the exclusive Hublot Diamond Rally.

Two vehicles were found to be "grossly exceeding" the speed limit, police said, with CBC reporting that both cars were clocked at 162 km/h in a 90 km/h zone somewhere between Vancouver and Pemberton.

Police impounded both vehicles, and the drivers were issued fines of $493 before being released on the scene.

The Diamond Rally is a fundraising event for a host of charities that welcomes 200 luxury car owners each year. Participants pay as much as $1,199 to take part.

Pair of break-ins reported at Pemberton businesses

Two businesses on the same Pemberton street were broken into last week, police said.

At 10:36 p.m. on May 2, Pemberton RCMP responded to an alarm at a business in the 7300 block of Industrial Way.

Upon arrival, officers noted that the business had been accessed through a rear door that was pried open. No one was found at the scene, and the alarm company said the perpetrator did not have time to take anything, leaving before police arrived.

The following morning, another business owner on Industrial Way reported that his building had been broken into sometime the night before and cash stolen from a drawer.

Whistler police dealt with a break-in of their own on May 5 at a hair salon on Nesters Road.

Police said a suspect smashed through the glass of the front door before stealing cash from the till.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Whistler RCMP or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers.

Hit-and-run at Whistler hotel parking lot

Local police are asking for information on a hit-and-run that was reported at a hotel parking lot last month. Mounties said the incident, which dented the passenger side of a blue 2017 Toyota Corolla, occurred between 1 and 3:30 p.m. on April 29 at the Whistler Way lot.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Whistler RCMP.

Police on lookout for man who stole donation box from Whistler store

Talk about bad karma. Whistler RCMP is searching for a man who was spotted on surveillance footage lifting a donation box from the Marketplace Mac's Convenience Store.The incident occurred on April 14.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his early twenties, with brown hair, stubble, wearing a black and red toque, and a black jacket and shirt.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting #274637.