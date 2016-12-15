Man arrested for assault at Nesters home 

A man was arrested this week after allegedly assaulting several people inside a Nesters Road residence.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, police were called to the home where they learned that a male had entered the property uninvited and began assaulting a group of individuals in the unit.

The suspect was arrested in a neighbouring unit and now faces several charges, police said.

Car drops 30m after swerving to miss pedestrian

A mother and son sustained minor injuries last week after their vehicle tumbled 30 metres down an embankment, police said.

At 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, Whistler RCMP was notified of a single-vehicle accident on Lorimer Road. The driver told police she was trying to avoid a pedestrian dressed in black who was crossing the street. Both of the vehicle's occupants were taken to the Whistler Health Care Centre for treatment.

"Police are reminding people to wear reflective clothing, wear bright clothing and/or carry lights with them while walking at night," a release stated.

Snowfall, drunk driving keeps cops busy

Whistler RCMP dealt with dozens of reported motor vehicle incidents and handed out several drunk-driving prohibitions in the past week.

Between Dec. 5 and 12, police issued one 24-hour driving prohibition, two three-day prohibitions, one seven-day prohibition and three 90-day prohibitions.

Police said the heavy snow kept officers' busy with a total of 20 motor-vehicle incidents reported.

"There were minor injuries and many vehicles were not drivable after the collisions," the release read. "Please remember to drive with caution and reduce your speed."