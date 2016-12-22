Man charged in 2015 cyclists' deaths seeking bail 

The driver linked to a fatal collision that killed two Whistler cyclists and a passenger is seeking release on bail, the accused's lawyer confirmed.

Samuel Alec, 45, appeared via video in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, Dec. 19, as his lawyer sought his release by way of review of an earlier decision shortly after his arrest to deny bail.

The Lillooet man is alleged to have been driving a Chevrolet Cavalier along Duffey Lake Road on May 31, 2015 when the vehicle crossed the centre line and struck two cyclists — Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe — killing them. Pemberton's Paul Pierre Jr., a passenger in the vehicle the accused was driving, was also killed.

Alec has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015 on three counts each of criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing death and driving over the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was also charged for failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

A decision on the bail review was expected for Wednesday afternoon, after Pique's press deadline. A five-week jury trial is set to begin in February, said defense lawyer Paul McMurray.

The families of both Blunden and Chafe have launched separate civil suits against Alec seeking unspecified damages. Both suits allege that Alec's negligence contributed to the cyclists' deaths.

Another Christmas tree stolen

A Christmas tree was allegedly taken from an Upper Village business last week, the second time an evergreen was reportedly stolen this holiday period.

On Dec. 15, a caller notified Whistler RCMP of a tree that went missing from a business in the 4200 block of Blackcomb Way. The caller said the thief entered the lobby and took the tree sometime between 11:55 p.m. the night prior and 2:05 a.m. The caller also stated they saw pictures of the unknown suspect sitting on the bus with the decorated tree. Pique can confirm a photo posted to Whistler Winter Facebook group matched this description.

Another Christmas tree was reported stolen from a Creekside business earlier this month.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-932-3044 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

'Intoxicated' man arrested

A man is facing charges after he allegedly became aggressive with staff at a village business and refused to leave the premises, police said.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers on foot patrol were flagged down by staff, who said an "intoxicated, aggressive" male was refusing to leave the building and "trying to instigate fights."

The man was reportedly uncooperative with police. He was arrested and placed in custody until sober, police said.

Window smashed at village business

Whistler RCMP is investigating a report of a broken window at a village business this week.

Just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, police were notified that a window had been smashed at a business in the 4200 block of Mountain Square.

Police were eventually able to identify and arrest the suspect thanks to video surveillance footage.