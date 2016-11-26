Man dies on Blackcomb Mountain 

A 27-year-old man is dead after being found unconscious on Blackcomb Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb (WB) has confirmed.

The snowboarder was found unconscious and unresponsive midday Saturday, Nov. 26 near Arthur's Choice, a gladed area of the mountain.

At 12:15 p.m. a Blackcomb ski patroller arrived on the scene and took over CPR from members of the public. A support team followed, WB said, equipped with an AED defibrillator. The man was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m.

"Whistler Blackcomb would like to express its sincere condolences to the deceased’s friends, colleagues, and family," a statement read.

The RCMP is currently investigating. No further details of the incident or the deceased's identity were provided.

The death comes just two days after Blackcomb Mountain opened for the ski season. The alpine has been blanketed with 131 centimetres of snow in the past three days after much of November was marked by rainy weather.

Check back with Pique as more information becomes available.