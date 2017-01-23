Man found dead in Squamish tent following explosion 

Police in Squamish are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in a tent following an apparent explosion Saturday night.

A witness walking home late on Jan. 21 told police he saw a fire in a brush area across from the Shell gas station. He then heard an explosion that police believe was caused by propane canisters that caught fire inside the tent and went to investigate. The fire is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

Authorities were on the scene within minutes and helped extinguish the fire. Ambulance personnel stood down once the man's body was discovered.

Police conducted checks with the local homeless shelter in an effort to identify the man. At press time, the body has still not been identified.

"This is a tragic situation. Every year we experience deaths like this. We observe homelessness daily," said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival, detachment commander with the Squamish RCMP, in a release. "What we need now is the help from the public to assist us in identifying him, so we can properly advise his family."

Police said a navy-blue Mountain Equipment Co-op backpack, an acoustic guitar and smoked cigarettes were found at the site. Officers also suspect the man may have worked in construction based on a number of clothing items found around the campsite.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-892-6100.