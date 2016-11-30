Man injured after falling off bridge 

A man is recovering from injuries after falling from a bridge in the village last week.

Police were asked to assist paramedics at 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25 with a male who dropped approximately six metres from a bridge in the area of Village Gate Boulevard. When police arrived, the male was being treated by first responders for non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties spoke with several witnesses and determined the fall was accidental, police said.

Suspect arrested for breaking into village business

A man is facing charges after he reportedly broke into a village business this week.

Just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 28, police were tipped off to the break-and-enter to a business in the 4200 block of Mountain Square. Police arrived on the scene to find the store's window had been smashed.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, Mounties noticed two males inside the business at the time of the incident.

At 5:30 a.m., police responded to a separate call and learned the male they were dealing with was one of the suspects from the break-in only hours earlier.

Three vehicles reportedly broken into last week, police say

Police dealt with a handful of reported break-ins to vehicles around Whistler last week.

On Nov. 26, the detachment received "several calls" regarding vehicles that had been accessed in the 2000 block of London Lane. Two vehicles had valuables stolen from them, police said. It's believed the thefts occurred sometime between noon and 3 p.m.

A third vehicle was reportedly broken into the same day, this time in Day Lot 1. Police said there was no damage to the vehicle although several items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whistler RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

Thief cuts through fence to steal bike

A bike was reported stolen last week from a storage locker that was accessed through a hole that had been cut through a fence, police said.

Police were notified of the theft on Nov. 24 from an underground locker in the 4900 block of Spearhead Place. The caller said he had locked his bike up at 7:30 p.m. and found it missing when he retuned at 10 p.m. Police said the suspect gained entry to the locker by cutting a large hole in a chainlink fence.

The bike is described as a grey and blue men's nine-speed Trek Remedy mountain bike, with a Fox front suspension.

Snowboarder damages slide

A snowboarder caused damage to a slide in the Upper Village last week, police said.

On Nov. 23 Whistler RCMP received a report of mischief to a business in the 4500 block of Chateau Boulevard. The caller advised officers of a video from Nov. 18 showing a suspect on a snowboard going down a slide and damaging it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local detachment or BC Crime Stoppers.