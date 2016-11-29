Man who died in snowboarding accident identified 

The man who died in a snowboarding accident on Blackcomb Mountain this weekend has been identified.

Although authorities have yet to release the man's name, two sources who knew him confirmed the 27-year-old Whistler resident as Matej Svana, who died Saturday, Nov. 26 after falling into "deep, unconsolidated snow," police said.

"One of the most inspiring people I've ever met. Your wisdom will accompany us forever," wrote friend Kristina Batmendijnova on Facebook Tuesday, Nov. 29.

A blog that looks to be written by Svana describes him as a "Whistler local whose love of snowboarding has brought him here from Slovakia in 2014."* The blog said he worked previously as a snowboard instructor in the winter and a children's camp leader in the summer.

Svana is currently enrolled at the Whistler Adventure School, and administrator confirmed, and his LinkedIn page indicated he was studying marketing and media management. It also said he graduated in 2013 with a master's degree in computational chemistry from Charles University in Prague.

"(I) always dreamed of living an outdoor lifestyle," the blog, bcoutdoorsports.ca, reads. "Whistler turned out to be the destination of choice, as (I had) been watching tons of snowboarding videos, many of which were shot in Whistler." Svana's blog said he was also "polishing" his photography and videography skills while in Whistler.

According to police, Svana was riding in a gladed area near Arthur's Choice Saturday when he became separated from his girlfriend. Whistler Blackcomb (WB) said he fell face-first into deep snow after going beyond the operational boundary. Members of the public pulled him from the snow unconscious and unresponsive and began administering CPR. At 12:15 p.m., a Blackcomb patroller responded and took over resuscitation efforts, quickly followed by a team of paramedics and a mountain doctor equipped with a defibrillator. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m., WB said.

A crowdfunding campaign to help pay for Svana's family to travel to Canada to pay their respects has been set up at www.youcaring.com/matejsvana-701576. Over $6,300 of the $2,500 goal has been raised so far.

*Whistler RCMP initially told Pique the snowboarder was from the Czech Republic, although other media outlets have reported him as being a Slovakian native.